Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 12, 2024
Toothsome Fruit Custard Recipe
Milk, custard powder, sugar, assorted fruits and vanilla essence
Gather your ingredients
In a bowl, mix custard powder with a little cold milk to form a smooth paste
Prepare
Heat milk in a saucepan until it comes to a gentle boil
Boil Milk
Gradually pour the custard paste into the boiling milk, mix continuously to avoid lumps and make it smooth
Add Custard Mix
Add sugar to the custard mixture according to your taste preferences
Sweeten
Allow the custard to cool down, you can also refrigerate it for a while
Cool Custard
Wash and chop the assorted fruits into bite-sized pieces. You can use any fruits of your choice
Prepare Fruits
Mix Fruits with Custard
Once the custard has cooled down, gently add in the chopped fruits into the custard mixture
Add Flavor
You can also add a few drops of vanilla essence to enhance the flavor
Refrigerate the fruit custard for at least an hour before serving. Serve chilled and enjoy your delectable fruit custard; so yummy that you’ll keep asking for more!
Chill and Serve
