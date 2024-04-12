Heading 3

Toothsome Fruit Custard Recipe 

Milk, custard powder, sugar, assorted fruits and vanilla essence

Gather your ingredients

 In a bowl, mix custard powder with a little cold milk to form a smooth paste

Prepare 

Heat milk in a saucepan until it comes to a gentle boil

Boil Milk

Gradually pour the custard paste into the boiling milk, mix continuously to avoid lumps and make it smooth 

Add Custard Mix

Add sugar to the custard mixture according to your taste preferences

 Sweeten

Allow the custard to cool down, you can also refrigerate it for a while

Cool Custard

Wash and chop the assorted fruits into bite-sized pieces. You can use any fruits of your choice

Prepare Fruits

Mix Fruits with Custard

Once the custard has cooled down, gently add in the chopped fruits into the custard mixture

Add Flavor

 You can also add a few drops of vanilla essence to enhance the flavor

Refrigerate the fruit custard for at least an hour before serving. Serve chilled and enjoy your delectable fruit custard; so yummy that you’ll keep asking for more! 

 Chill and Serve

