Toothsome Macaron Flavors To Devour
Vanilla macarons are white little balls of goodness; they are simple yet decadent
Classic Vanilla Macarons
Image Source: Pexels
Filled with toothsome salted caramel buttercream; this flavor has the rich sweetness of caramel with a tinge of saltiness
Salted Caramel Macarons
Image Source: Pexels
This decadent dessert has richness of chocolate and the nutty-ness of hazelnut; making up for a tasty macaron flavor
Chocolate Hazelnut Macarons
Image Source: Pexels
Green colored macarons, with the goodness and crunchiness of pistachios; indeed a delectable combo!
Pistachio Macarons
Image Source: Pexels
A red jam like syrup fills your mouth with ecstasy as soon as you take the first bite of this tiny delight
Raspberry Macarons
Image Source: Pexels
With a yellow lemon flavored shell filled with rich lavender flavored cream; indeed a must try delicacy
Image Source: Pexels
Lemon Lavender Macarons
A Japanese tea inspired flavor; filled with chocolate ganache. Interesting, isn’t it!
Matcha Green Tea Macarons
Image Source: Pexels
Orange hued, this macaron is filled with chocolate; which makes up for a zesty yet creamy dessert
Orange Chocolate Macarons
Image Source: Pexels
We all love blueberry cheesecake, isn’t it! Imagine the rich and creamy flavor of this cheesecake in small little shapes of heaven called macarons
Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoy these decadent and varied macaron flavors and get smitten by them
