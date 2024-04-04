Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 04, 2024

Toothsome Macaron Flavors To Devour

Vanilla macarons are white little balls of goodness; they are simple yet decadent

Classic Vanilla Macarons

Filled with toothsome salted caramel buttercream; this flavor has the rich sweetness of caramel with a tinge of saltiness

Salted Caramel Macarons

This decadent dessert has richness of chocolate and the nutty-ness of hazelnut; making up for a tasty macaron flavor

Chocolate Hazelnut Macarons

Green colored macarons, with the goodness and crunchiness of pistachios; indeed a delectable combo!

Pistachio Macarons

A red jam like syrup fills your mouth with ecstasy as soon as you take the first bite of this tiny delight

Raspberry Macarons

With a yellow lemon flavored shell filled with rich lavender flavored cream; indeed a must try delicacy

Lemon Lavender Macarons

A Japanese tea inspired flavor; filled with chocolate ganache. Interesting, isn’t it!

Matcha Green Tea Macarons

Orange hued, this macaron is filled with chocolate; which makes up for a zesty yet creamy dessert

Orange Chocolate Macarons

We all love blueberry cheesecake, isn’t it! Imagine the rich and creamy flavor of this cheesecake in small little shapes of heaven called macarons

Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron

Enjoy these decadent and varied macaron flavors and get smitten by them

