March 02, 2024

Toothsome Paneer Tikka Recipe

 In a bowl, mix yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and spices as per your preferences

 Prepare Marinade

Cut paneer into cubes or rectangles

Cut the Paneer

Add the paneer cubes to the marinade, ensuring they are well coated for at least 30 minutes

 Marinate Paneer

You can also marinate some vegetables like bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a separate bowl using the same marinade

Prepare Vegetables

Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat

Preheat Grill 

Thread the marinated paneer cubes (and vegetables, if using) onto skewers, alternating between paneer and vegetables

Thread onto Skewers

 If using a grill, place skewers on the grill and cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side, or until paneer is slightly charred and cooked through

Grill 

 You can brush the paneer with little oil while grilling or baking to keep it moist

Brush with Oil 

 Serve Hot

 Once cooked, remove skewers from the grill or oven and serve the paneer tikka hot, garnished with freshly chopped coriander leaves and lemon wedges

Enjoy your homemade paneer tikka with mint chutney, sliced onions, and lemon wedges on the side

Enjoy

