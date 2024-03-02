Heading 3
Toothsome Paneer Tikka Recipe
In a bowl, mix yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and spices as per your preferences
Prepare Marinade
Cut paneer into cubes or rectangles
Cut the Paneer
Add the paneer cubes to the marinade, ensuring they are well coated for at least 30 minutes
Marinate Paneer
You can also marinate some vegetables like bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes in a separate bowl using the same marinade
Prepare Vegetables
Preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat
Preheat Grill
Thread the marinated paneer cubes (and vegetables, if using) onto skewers, alternating between paneer and vegetables
Thread onto Skewers
If using a grill, place skewers on the grill and cook for about 5-7 minutes on each side, or until paneer is slightly charred and cooked through
Grill
You can brush the paneer with little oil while grilling or baking to keep it moist
Brush with Oil
Serve Hot
Once cooked, remove skewers from the grill or oven and serve the paneer tikka hot, garnished with freshly chopped coriander leaves and lemon wedges
Enjoy your homemade paneer tikka with mint chutney, sliced onions, and lemon wedges on the side
Enjoy
