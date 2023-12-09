Heading 3

Top 10 amazing desert quotes 

“The planet’s famous red colour is from iron oxide coating everything. So it’s not just a desert. It’s a desert so old it’s literally rusting.”— Andy Weir

#1

Image: Pexels

“Night poured over the desert. It came suddenly, in purple.”— Terry Pratchett

#2

Image: Pexels

“What makes the desert beautiful is that somewhere it hides a well.”— Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

#3

Image: Pexels

“The desert tells a different story every time one ventures on it.”— Robert Edison Fulton Jr

#4

Image: Pexels

“The immense desert, empty as a bird’s wing, inspired him with promise.”— Mike Bond

#5

Image: Pexels

“Let the desert wind cool your aching head. Let the weight of the world drift away instead.”— Beck

#6

Image: Pexels

“A forest is mystery, but the desert is truth.” — Keith Miller

#7

Image: Pexels

“Without music, life is a journey through a desert.”— Pat Conroy

#8

Image: Pexels

“A desert is a place without expectation.”— Nadine Gordimer

#9

Image: Pexels

“If a flower can flourish in the desert, you can flourish anywhere.”— Matshona Dhliwayo

#10

Image: Pexels

