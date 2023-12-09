Heading 3
Top 10 amazing desert quotes
“The planet’s famous red colour is from iron oxide coating everything. So it’s not just a desert. It’s a desert so old it’s literally rusting.”— Andy Weir
“Night poured over the desert. It came suddenly, in purple.”— Terry Pratchett
“What makes the desert beautiful is that somewhere it hides a well.”— Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
“The desert tells a different story every time one ventures on it.”— Robert Edison Fulton Jr
“The immense desert, empty as a bird’s wing, inspired him with promise.”— Mike Bond
“Let the desert wind cool your aching head. Let the weight of the world drift away instead.”— Beck
“A forest is mystery, but the desert is truth.” — Keith Miller
“Without music, life is a journey through a desert.”— Pat Conroy
“A desert is a place without expectation.”— Nadine Gordimer
“If a flower can flourish in the desert, you can flourish anywhere.”— Matshona Dhliwayo
