Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 19, 2023
Top 10 awesome dad quotes
“Every father is the architect of his home life.” — Reed Markham
Architect of home
“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” — William Shakespeare
Wise soul
“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter
Safest arms
“The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” — Dan Pearce
Endless love
“A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.” — Emile Gaboriau
True friend
"My father is my rock. It's where I learned everything about loyalty, dependability, being there day in, day out, no matter what." — Hugh Jackman
Pillar of strength
Greatest guide
“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” — Michael Ratnadeepak
First love
"Any fool can have a child. That doesn't make you a father. It is the courage to raise a child that makes you a father." — Barack Obama
Meaning of fatherhood
"The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature." — Antoine François Prévost
Golden heart
