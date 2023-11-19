Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 19, 2023

Top 10 awesome dad quotes   

“Every father is the architect of his home life.” — Reed Markham

Architect of home

Image Source: Pexels 

“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” — William Shakespeare

Wise soul

Image Source: Pexels 

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” — Linda Poindexter

Safest arms 

Image Source: Pexels 

“The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” — Dan Pearce

Endless love 

Image Source: Pexels 

“A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely.” — Emile Gaboriau

True friend

Image Source: Pexels 

"My father is my rock. It's where I learned everything about loyalty, dependability, being there day in, day out, no matter what." — Hugh Jackman

Pillar of strength 

Image Source: Pexels 

Greatest guide 

Image Source: Pexels

“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” — Michael Ratnadeepak

First love 

Image Source: Pexels 

"Any fool can have a child. That doesn't make you a father. It is the courage to raise a child that makes you a father." — Barack Obama

Meaning of fatherhood 

Image Source: Pexels 

"The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature." — Antoine François Prévost

Golden heart 

Image Source: Pexels 

