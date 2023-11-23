Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Travel

NOVEMBER 23, 2023

Top 10 beautiful rivers in the world

Stretches around 4132 kilometers, this magnificent river is notable as the biggest river in the world 

The Nile, Egypt

Image Source: Pexels 

Drifts along the boundary of Zimbabwe and Zambia in South Africa, this ravishing river is well-known for the stunning Victoria Falls

Mississippi River, North America

Image Source: Pexels 

Drifts along the boundary of Zimbabwe and Zambia in South Africa, this ravishing river is well-known for the stunning Victoria Falls

The Zambezi, Africa

Image Source: Pexels 

Abode of the deadly piranha fish, the majestic river is widely covered with green forests 

The Amazon River, South America

Image Source: Pexels 

Regarded as a popular landmark of the country, this gorgeous water body travels through the prominent Arizona desert

The Colorado River, USA

Image Source: Pexels 

Nested in London, this exquisite river has numerous famous bridges and tunnels built over it such as the renowned London Bridge

The Thames River, UK

Image Source: Pexels 

Famed for fishing and rafting, this stunning river is dubbed as “Playground of Alaska”

Kenai River, Alaska

Image Source: Pexels 

Derived from the Swiss Alps, it is considered one of the most popular and captivating rivers on the planet 

The River Rhine, Europe

Image Source: Pexels 

Starting from the Tibetan Plateau, this Chinese beauty is the third-longest river in the world 

The Yangtze River, China

Image Source: Pexels 

Worshiped as a goddess, this is more than just a river. As per the Indian belief taking a dip in its holy water can remove all of your sins 

The Ganges, India

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here