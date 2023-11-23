Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
NOVEMBER 23, 2023
Top 10 beautiful rivers in the world
Stretches around 4132 kilometers, this magnificent river is notable as the biggest river in the world
The Nile, Egypt
Image Source: Pexels
Drifts along the boundary of Zimbabwe and Zambia in South Africa, this ravishing river is well-known for the stunning Victoria Falls
Mississippi River, North America
Image Source: Pexels
Drifts along the boundary of Zimbabwe and Zambia in South Africa, this ravishing river is well-known for the stunning Victoria Falls
The Zambezi, Africa
Image Source: Pexels
Abode of the deadly piranha fish, the majestic river is widely covered with green forests
The Amazon River, South America
Image Source: Pexels
Regarded as a popular landmark of the country, this gorgeous water body travels through the prominent Arizona desert
The Colorado River, USA
Image Source: Pexels
Nested in London, this exquisite river has numerous famous bridges and tunnels built over it such as the renowned London Bridge
The Thames River, UK
Image Source: Pexels
Famed for fishing and rafting, this stunning river is dubbed as “Playground of Alaska”
Kenai River, Alaska
Image Source: Pexels
Derived from the Swiss Alps, it is considered one of the most popular and captivating rivers on the planet
The River Rhine, Europe
Image Source: Pexels
Starting from the Tibetan Plateau, this Chinese beauty is the third-longest river in the world
The Yangtze River, China
Image Source: Pexels
Worshiped as a goddess, this is more than just a river. As per the Indian belief taking a dip in its holy water can remove all of your sins
The Ganges, India
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.