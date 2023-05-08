MAY 08, 2023
Top 10 Benefits of Ice Cubes for Face
Image- Pexels
Applying ice cubes to the sunburnt area can reduce inflammation and redness. However, sunburns fade with time and with regular application
Heals Sunburn
Image- Pexels
Applying ice cubes on chapped lips helps in reducing the inflammation. Don't forget to drink plenty of water to keep your skin and lips hydrated
Soften your lips
Image- Pexels
Applying ice cubes on the face helps in controlling wrinkles and signs of aging. It not only helps in reducing the existing ones, but also prevents the formation of new lines
Reduce Wrinkles
Image- Pexels
Rubbing an ice cube all over your face before applying foundation helps your foundation and makeup look flawless and long-lasting
Makes your makeup looks flawless
Image- Pexels
Rubbing an ice cube on your face after washing can help shrink the pores and helps with skin toning. This keeps out the dirt from the pores and your face clean
Prevents pores on the skin
Image- Pexels
The fluid accumulation under the eyes can be treated with an ice cube. Just move the cube in a circular motion from the inner corner of your eyes toward the eyebrows
Reduce eye bags
Image- Pexels
When you use an ice cube on your face, it helps in minimizing oil production which causes acne. It also works well in curing the bumps and swelling caused by acne
Reduces acne
Image- Pexels
If you apply night cream or any serum on your skin, try rubbing an ice cube over it, this constricts the capillaries on your face and creates a beautiful pulling effect on your skin
Better product absorption
Image- Pexels
Rubbing ice on the face improves blood circulation to your skin and makes it bright. Applying ice to your face constricts the blood vessels, which initially lowers the blood flow to your skin
Key to glowing skin
Image- Pexels
Applying an ice cube on your eye area can help deal with stubborn dark circles. But don't expect overnight results, you will need to follow the procedure for a few days to see the results
Eliminate Dark circles
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Image- Pexels