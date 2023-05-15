MAY 15, 2023
Top 10 Benefits of Kiwi
Image : Pexels
Kiwi contains low calories, hardly contains any fats but has essential fibers which may aid weight loss
Weight loss
Kiwi helps build better immune systems and reduces the problem related to respiratory systems. If consumed twice a week, the fruit gives best results
Image : Pexels
Helps Asthma patients
The fruit has natural sugar and high water content. It helps to maintain blood sugar levels
Image : Pexels
Aids Diabetes
Image : Pexels
Promotes Digestion
The enzymes present in Kiwi aids digestion. The fruit is a remedy to constipation and digestive issues
The fruit is rich in Vitamin C. The vitamin plays an essential role for glowing and bright skin
Image : Pexels
Skin health
The fruit is rich in essential fibers and antioxidants. It specifically prevents cancer related to the digestive system
Image : Pexels
Aids cancer treatment
Kiwi helps to address iron deficiencies and antioxidants keeps the eye tissue healthy
Image : Pexels
Eye Health
Kiwi is rich in potassium, a nutrient to maintain a healthy heart. Kiwi also helps to regulate fluctuating blood sugar levels
Image : Pexels
promotes heart health
According to researchers, consuming kiwi’s improves sleep quality
Image : Pexels
Promotes sleep
Consuming kiwi is good for health but some may be allergic to the fruit and cause abdominal pain
Image : Pexels
Potential risk
