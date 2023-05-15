Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

MAY 15, 2023

Top 10 Benefits of Kiwi 

Image : Pexels

Kiwi contains low calories, hardly contains any fats but has essential fibers which may aid weight loss

Weight loss

Kiwi helps build better immune systems and reduces the problem related to respiratory systems. If consumed twice a week, the fruit gives best results

Image : Pexels

Helps Asthma patients

The fruit has natural sugar and high water content. It helps to maintain blood sugar levels

Image : Pexels

Aids Diabetes

Image : Pexels

Promotes Digestion

The enzymes present in Kiwi aids digestion. The fruit is a remedy to constipation and digestive issues

The fruit is rich in Vitamin C. The vitamin plays an essential role for glowing and bright skin

Image : Pexels

Skin health

The fruit is rich in essential fibers and antioxidants. It specifically prevents cancer related to the digestive system

Image : Pexels

Aids cancer treatment

Kiwi helps to address iron deficiencies and antioxidants keeps the eye tissue healthy

Image : Pexels

Eye Health

Kiwi is rich in potassium, a nutrient to maintain a healthy heart. Kiwi also helps to regulate fluctuating blood sugar levels

Image : Pexels

promotes heart health

According to researchers, consuming kiwi’s improves sleep quality

Image : Pexels

Promotes sleep

Consuming kiwi is good for health but some may be allergic to the fruit and cause abdominal pain

Image : Pexels

Potential risk

