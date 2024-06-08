Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 08, 2024
Top 10 biggest flowers in the World
One of the largest and most magnificent flowers- the Lotus often grows up to 1 foot wide and is commonly used in centerpieces
Lotus
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
This exotic and easy-to-grow flower- Magnolia is well-suited to Western climates and can range from small 3-meter trees to 20-meter giants
Magnolia
Hibiscus flowers are available in various colors and are also used in beverages like tea and juices
Image source- Freepik
Hibiscus
Tree Peonies produce massive, gorgeous blooms up to 10 inches wide, making them ideal for decorative purposes
Tree Peony
Image source- Freepik
The beautiful flowers known for their tall, strong stems, and vibrant colors, Sunflower ranges from yellow to dark red
Sunflower
Image source- Freepik
Puya Raimondii is a wildflower with massive, multi-headed blooms that can reach up to 15 meters tall but are not used for decoration
Puya Raimondii
Image source- Freepik
Also known as Mediterranean tapeweed, Neptune Grass is a seagrass species with large, non-traditional flowers, making it one of the largest flowers
Neptune Grass
Image source- Freepik
The Talipot palm produces large flower clusters that appear as a single massive bloom
Talipot Palm
Image source- Freepik
Titan Arum has the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world, reaching up to 10 feet tall, known for its unusual appearance
Titan Arum
Image source- Freepik
Rafflesia Arnoldii
Rafflesia Arnoldii also known as Corpse Flower, holds the title of the world’s largest flower, with a diameter of over 3-feet
Image source- Freepik
