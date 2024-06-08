Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

JUNE 08, 2024

Top 10 biggest flowers in the World


One of the largest and most magnificent flowers- the Lotus often grows up to 1 foot wide and is commonly used in centerpieces

Lotus

This exotic and easy-to-grow flower- Magnolia is well-suited to Western climates and can range from small 3-meter trees to 20-meter giants

Magnolia

Hibiscus flowers are available in various colors and are also used in beverages like tea and juices

Hibiscus

Tree Peonies produce massive, gorgeous blooms up to 10 inches wide, making them ideal for decorative purposes

Tree Peony

The beautiful flowers known for their tall, strong stems, and vibrant colors, Sunflower ranges from yellow to dark red

Sunflower

Puya Raimondii is a wildflower with massive, multi-headed blooms that can reach up to 15 meters tall but are not used for decoration

Puya Raimondii

Also known as Mediterranean tapeweed, Neptune Grass is a seagrass species with large, non-traditional flowers, making it one of the largest flowers

Neptune Grass

The Talipot palm produces large flower clusters that appear as a single massive bloom

Talipot Palm

Titan Arum has the largest unbranched inflorescence in the world, reaching up to 10 feet tall, known for its unusual appearance

Titan Arum

Rafflesia Arnoldii

Rafflesia Arnoldii also known as Corpse Flower, holds the title of the world’s largest flower, with a diameter of over 3-feet

