Top 10 board games to pass time
A classic game where players roll dice to advance on numbered grid, encountering ladders that help them progress and snakes that hinder their movement
Snakes and Ladders
A tabletop game that involves flicking disks with fingers to aim them into corner pockets
Carrom
Chess is a strategic two-player game played on checkerboard with pieces representing different ranks and abilities
Chess
An ancient game that inspired modern Ludo, players race their pieces around a board based on the throw of 6 or 7 cowrie shells
Pachisi
Players race their pieces around the board based on dice rolls, aiming to be the first to reach the finish
Ludo
Players form words crossword-style using letter tiles on a grid, earning points based on the letters' values
Scrabble
Players buy, sell, and trade properties to build monopolies and bankrupt their opponents in this classic economic board game
Monopoly
Players collect gems and use them to purchase development cards, aiming to build the most prestigious jewelry empire
Splendor
Codenames
2 teams compete to guess the locations of their agents based on one-word clues given by a spymasters
Players collect train cards to claim railway routes across a map, aiming to connect cities and complete routes for points
Ticket to Ride
