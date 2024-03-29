Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 29, 2024

Top 10 board games to pass time

A classic game where players roll dice to advance on numbered grid, encountering ladders that help them progress and snakes that hinder their movement

Snakes and Ladders 

Image Source: Pexels

 A tabletop game that involves flicking disks with fingers to aim them into corner pockets

Carrom

Image Source: Pexels

Chess is a strategic two-player game played on checkerboard with pieces representing different ranks and abilities

Chess

Image Source: Pexels

An ancient game that inspired modern Ludo, players race their pieces around a board based on the throw of 6 or 7 cowrie shells

Pachisi

Image Source: Pexels

Players race their pieces around the board based on dice rolls, aiming to be the first to reach the finish

Image Source: Pexels

Ludo 

Players form words crossword-style using letter tiles on a grid, earning points based on the letters' values

Scrabble

Image Source: Pexels

Players buy, sell, and trade properties to build monopolies and bankrupt their opponents in this classic economic board game

Monopoly

Image Source: Pexels

 Players collect gems and use them to purchase development cards, aiming to build the most prestigious jewelry empire

Splendor

Image Source: Pexels

Codenames

Image Source: Pexels

2 teams compete to guess the locations of their agents based on one-word clues given by a spymasters 

 Players collect train cards to claim railway routes across a map, aiming to connect cities and complete routes for points

Image Source: Pexels

 Ticket to Ride

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here