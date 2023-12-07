Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 07, 2023
Top 10 books with the best plot twists
The readers will be mesmerized by the captivating narrative and numerous plot twists
We Were Liars by E. Lockhart
Image Source: Pexels
Focused on the story of a young man whose wife suddenly disappeared on the night of their fifth wedding anniversary this book will make your jaw drop with its uncountable twists
Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn
Image Source: Pexels
Published in 2019, the story takes a terrific unpredictable turn at the end
The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides
Image Source: Pexels
Plotline set on a deserted island,the surprising turns of events will make the readers glue to their seats
The Wife and the Widow by Christian White
Image Source: Pexels
We bet you can't leave this famous novel unfinished because of incredible plot twists and extraordinary narrative
The Imposter by Anna Wharton
Image Source: Pexels
Adapted in a popular television series you'll be totally lost in it's engaging plot and countless shocking turns
Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty
Image Source: Pexels
Filled with a bunch of misdirection and a twist this book will leave you completely thrilled
Behind Her Eyes by Sarah Pinborough
Image Source: Pexels
Issued in 2016, the breathtaking revelation and disturbing past will give the readers chills
The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena
Image Source: Pexels
This electrified domestic drama focuses on a mysterious accident of a young woman named Olivia
The Night Olivia Fell by Christina McDonald
Image Source: Pexels
The more you delve deeper into the narrative the more spine-chilling revelations will start popping up
The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.