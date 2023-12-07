Heading 3

December 07, 2023

Top 10 books with the best plot twists

The readers will be mesmerized by the captivating narrative and numerous plot twists

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

Image Source: Pexels 

Focused on the story of a young man whose wife suddenly disappeared on the night of their fifth wedding anniversary this book will make your jaw drop with its uncountable twists

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Image Source: Pexels 

Published in 2019, the story takes a terrific unpredictable turn at the end 

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

Image Source: Pexels 

Plotline set on a deserted island,the surprising turns of events will make the readers glue to their seats 

The Wife and the Widow by Christian White

Image Source: Pexels 

We bet you can't leave this famous novel unfinished because of incredible plot twists and extraordinary narrative

The Imposter by Anna Wharton

Image Source: Pexels 

Adapted in a popular television series you'll be totally lost in it's engaging plot and countless shocking turns 

Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty

Image Source: Pexels 

Filled with a bunch of misdirection and a twist this book will leave you completely thrilled 

Behind Her Eyes by Sarah Pinborough

Image Source: Pexels

Issued in 2016, the breathtaking revelation and disturbing past will give the readers chills 

The Couple Next Door by Shari Lapena

Image Source: Pexels 

This electrified domestic drama focuses on a mysterious accident of a young woman named Olivia 

The Night Olivia Fell by Christina McDonald 

Image Source: Pexels 

The more you delve deeper into the narrative the more spine-chilling revelations will start popping up 

The Centre by Ayesha Manazir Siddiqi

Image Source: Pexels 

