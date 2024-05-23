Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 23, 2024

Top 10 Buddha Quotes 

“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment”

#1

Image: freepik

"Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most"

#2

Image: freepik

“Work out your own salvation. Do not depend on others”

#3

Image: freepik

“You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger”

#4

Image: freepik

“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path”

#5

Image: freepik

“Words have the power to both destroy and heal. When words are both true and kind, they can change our world”

#6

Image: freepik

“Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded”

#7

Image: freepik

“Life has many different chapters, don't let one bad chapter end the book”

#8

Image: freepik

“In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you”

#9

Image: freepik

“Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have”

#10

Image: freepik

