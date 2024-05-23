Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 23, 2024
Top 10 Buddha Quotes
“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment”
#1
Image: freepik
"Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most"
#2
Image: freepik
“Work out your own salvation. Do not depend on others”
#3
Image: freepik
“You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger”
#4
Image: freepik
“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path”
#5
Image: freepik
“Words have the power to both destroy and heal. When words are both true and kind, they can change our world”
#6
Image: freepik
“Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded”
#7
Image: freepik
“Life has many different chapters, don't let one bad chapter end the book”
#8
Image: freepik
“In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived, and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you”
#9
Image: freepik
“Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have”
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.