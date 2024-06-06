Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
june 06, 2024
Top 10 busiest airports in India
IGI in Delhi is India’s busiest airport, offering top-notch facilities across its three terminals for a seamless travel experience
Indira Gandhi International Airport
Image Source: Freepik
Mumbai’s CSMIA is bustling with modern infrastructure and undergoing expansions to accommodate more passengers
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
Image Source: Freepik
Located in Bangalore, KIA serves as a major hub for IT professionals, offering excellent connectivity and facilities for millions of travelers
Kempegowda International Airport
Image Source: Freepik
South India’s busiest airport is known for its efficient operations, modern infrastructure, and commitment to customer satisfaction
Chennai International Airport
Image Source: Freepik
NSCBIA in Kolkata connects places worldwide with its modern structure, named after the iconic freedom fighter
Image Source: Freepik
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Internation Airport
Hyderabad’s RGIA offers seamless travel with amenities like 24/7 medical services and premium lounges
Rajiv Gandhi Internation Airport
Image Source: Freepik
CIAL in Kochi provides travelers with a comfortable experience through modern terminals, efficient security, and vibrant cultural experiences
Cochin International Airport
Image Source: Freepik
SVPIA in Ahmedabad connects Gujarat with the world, boasting modern infrastructure and efficient operations
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
Image Source: Freepik
Goa International Airport
Image Source: Freepik
GIA in Goa caters to tourists with special infrastructure and facilities, ensuring a smooth transition to the state’s beautiful beaches
TIA in Thiruvananthapuram provides modern facilities and a comfortable lounge for travelers, enhancing its popularity among tourists
Trivandrum International Airport
Image Source: Freepik
