Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

june 06, 2024

Top 10 busiest airports in India

IGI in Delhi is India’s busiest airport, offering top-notch facilities across its three terminals for a seamless travel experience

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Image Source: Freepik

Mumbai’s CSMIA is bustling with modern infrastructure and undergoing expansions to accommodate more passengers

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Image Source: Freepik

Located in Bangalore, KIA serves as a major hub for IT professionals, offering excellent connectivity and facilities for millions of travelers 

Kempegowda International Airport

Image Source: Freepik

South India’s busiest airport is known for its efficient operations, modern infrastructure, and commitment to customer satisfaction

Chennai International Airport

Image Source: Freepik

NSCBIA in Kolkata connects places worldwide with its modern structure, named after the iconic freedom fighter

Image Source: Freepik

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Internation Airport

Hyderabad’s RGIA offers seamless travel with amenities like 24/7 medical services and premium lounges

Rajiv Gandhi Internation Airport

Image Source: Freepik

CIAL in Kochi provides travelers with a comfortable experience through modern terminals, efficient security, and vibrant cultural experiences

Cochin International Airport

Image Source: Freepik

SVPIA in Ahmedabad connects Gujarat with the world, boasting modern infrastructure and efficient operations

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

Image Source: Freepik

Goa International Airport

Image Source: Freepik

GIA in Goa caters to tourists with special infrastructure and facilities, ensuring a smooth transition to the state’s beautiful beaches 

TIA in Thiruvananthapuram provides modern facilities and a comfortable lounge for travelers, enhancing its popularity among tourists

Trivandrum International Airport

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here