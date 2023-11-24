Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 24, 2023
Top 10 caption for father's birthday
Dad, you’ll always be my favorite superhero! HBD!
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Wishing the best dad in the galaxy an out-of-this-world birthday!
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Happy birthday to my most cherished confidante!
#3
Image Source: Pexels
No matter how old I get, you’ll always be my forever protector
#4
Image Source: Pexels
You’ve always been my personal superhero. Thank you for all the lessons you’ve taught me over the years. Happy birthday, dad!
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Today is your day to shine, but you’re always a star in my eyes. Happy birthday, dad!
#6
Image Source: Pexels
If I’m even half the person you are, I’ll be grateful. Happy birthday to my fearless and strong dad
#7
Image Source: Pexels
God blessed me when He made you, my dad. Wishing you an awesome birthday!
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Cheers to another trip around the sun!
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Happy birthday to the person who loves me unconditionally
#10
Image Source: Pexels
