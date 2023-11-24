Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 24, 2023

Top 10 caption for father's birthday

Dad, you’ll always be my favorite superhero! HBD!

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Wishing the best dad in the galaxy an out-of-this-world birthday!

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Happy birthday to my most cherished confidante!

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

No matter how old I get, you’ll always be my forever protector

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

You’ve always been my personal superhero. Thank you for all the lessons you’ve taught me over the years. Happy birthday, dad!

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Today is your day to shine, but you’re always a star in my eyes. Happy birthday, dad!

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

If I’m even half the person you are, I’ll be grateful. Happy birthday to my fearless and strong dad

#7

Image Source: Pexels

God blessed me when He made you, my dad. Wishing you an awesome birthday!

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Cheers to another trip around the sun!

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Happy birthday to the person who loves me unconditionally

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

