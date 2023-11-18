Heading 3
Top 10 caption for sister'S birthday
Happiest of birthdays to the girl who got me through childhood
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Nobody can shake it like my sissy can! Hope you have the best celebration
#2
Image Source: Pexels
To the most wonderful sis in the world, happy birthday!
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Happy birthday, sis! This year, your present is my presence
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Happy birthday to the most wonderful, kind, silly girl in the world!
#5
Image Source: Pexels
Blessed to not only call you a sister but a best friend. Happy birthday, sis
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Sisters fill your soul with sunshine and your heart with joy. Happy birthday to you!
#7
Image Source: Pexels
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Here's to the girlie who shows me every day what unconditional love is. To the moon and back!
Each year, I feel more and more grateful for you. Happy birthday, I love you so much
#9
Image Source: Pexels
You have impacted my life beyond measure, and for that, I will always be grateful. Thank God for sisters!
#10
Image Source: Pexels
