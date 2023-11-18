Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 18, 2023

Top 10 caption for sister'S            birthday       

Happiest of birthdays to the girl who got me through childhood

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Nobody can shake it like my sissy can! Hope you have the best celebration

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

To the most wonderful sis in the world, happy birthday!

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

Happy birthday, sis! This year, your present is my presence

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Happy birthday to the most wonderful, kind, silly girl in the world!

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Blessed to not only call you a sister but a best friend. Happy birthday, sis

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

Sisters fill your soul with sunshine and your heart with joy. Happy birthday to you!

#7

Image Source: Pexels

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Here's to the girlie who shows me every day what unconditional love is. To the moon and back!

Each year, I feel more and more grateful for you. Happy birthday, I love you so much

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

You have impacted my life beyond measure, and for that, I will always be grateful. Thank God for sisters!

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here