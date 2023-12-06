Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 06, 2023

Top 10 Career Choices for Cancer

Their highly intuitive and sensitive nature can be incredibly utilized in this profession

Realtor

Image Source: Pexels 

Those born under the sign of Cancer will find this innovative profession extremely enjoyable 

Private Chef

Image Source: Pexels 

With their focused and imaginative mind, Cancerians can be an excellent interior designer 

Interior Designer

Image Source: Pexels 

Having compassionate, supportive, and altruistic nature people of the Cancer zodiac will shine as social worker 

Social Worker

Image Source: Pexels 

Known for their terrific emotional intelligence Cancerians are born to be extraordinary therapist 

Therapist

Image Source: Pexels 

The role of hotel manager appears to be a good fit for Cancerians since it requires great problem-solving and management skills 

Hotel Industries

Image Source: Pexels 

Their determination and creativity can be exceptionally useful here 

Architect

Image Source: Pexels

Cancerians can showcase their creative vision through the job of a writer 

Editor or Writer

Image Source: Pexels 

This job requires people with great problem-solving and analytical mindsets which can be evident in Cancerians

Financial Planner

Image Source: Pexels 

Property dealerDeeply connected with their family and home their natural ability to understand others’ mindsets will make them a talented real estate agent

Property dealer

Image Source: Pexels 

