Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 03, 2023

Top 10 career
 choices for Leo

Leo’s coordinating skills and great ingenuity can be extremely useful in this job 

Event manager 

Image: Pexels

Their Love for spotlight adding to innovative and confident nature make them an ideal fit for this role 

Actor 

Image: Pexels

Naturally having the qualities of inspiring and motivating others Leos can be terrific in injecting their intellect into a classroom 

Teacher 

Image: Pexels

Possessing a great artistic mind Leos can tremendously shine as a designer 

Designer

Image: Pexels

Leos can exceptionally utilize their confidence and intellect in this profession

Motivational Speaker 

Image: Pexels

In terms of creativity, Leo is an extremely gifted zodiac

Creative writer 

Image: Pexels

With their extraordinary enthusiasm, ambition, and charisma Leos will make a great politician 

Politician 

Image: Pexels

This job requires people with incredible intuition  and strategic sense which are quite prevalent qualities of Leos

PR Administrator 

Image: Pexels

Having extreme determination and a resourceful mind Leos thrives to be an excellent entrepreneur 

Entrepreneur

Image: Pexels

Born with immense creativity this job is perfect for Leo

Architect 

Image: Pexels

