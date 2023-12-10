Heading 3
Top 10 career choices for Libra
Libra can use their incredible problem-solving and coordinating skills in this role
Human resource manager
Require interpersonal and verbal communication skills as well as rational and creative thinking making Libras ideal for this profession
Negotiator
Libra’s attentive and compassionate nature will be extremely helpful in this profession
Counselor
Possessing great determined and unbiased personality they will indeed shine as a detective
Detective
The job of an attorney requires neutral and analytical people which can be found in Libras
Attorney
Having incredible interpersonal skills and a prudent nature they will thrive as an recruiter
Recruiter
Extremely organized and adaptive in nature they will undoubtedly love this job
Event planner
The world of beauty and fashion will let the Libras indulge their resourceful and creative mind
Stylist
Their generous and intuitive nature makes them an ideal fit for this job
Social worker
This profession lets them utilize their patience and creatively
Interior designer
