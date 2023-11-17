Heading 3
Top 10 career choices for Scorpios
Scorpios will get the opportunity to apply their analytical perspective in this profession
Engineer
This job will need people with a strong and strategic mindset which is an ideal attribute of Scorpios
Financial Advisor
Having immense emotional intelligence and methodical skills Scorpios will indeed shine as a Psychologist
Psychologist
Scorpios are inborn with problem-solving and analytical minds which makes the job of chemist or scientist an immaculate career choice for them
Chemist
Extremely focused and decided in nature Scorpios will make exceptional detectives
Detective
Possessing an incredible ability to see the bigger picture and a determined spirit makes them natural entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurship
Military officers are required to have a headstrong and fearless mind which are the innate qualities of Scorpios
Military
For strong intuition and a reflective mind, Scorpios will be a wonderful Astrologer
Astrology
Scorpios can immaculately imply their adventures and fearless nature in this profession
Tour guide
With their exceptionally confident and determined personality, Scorpios can be terrific journalists
Journalism
