 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 17, 2023

Top 10 career choices for         Scorpios   

Scorpios will get the opportunity to apply their analytical perspective in this profession 

Engineer

Image Source: Pexels 

This job will need people with a strong and strategic mindset which is an ideal attribute of Scorpios 

Financial Advisor

Image Source: Pexels 

Having immense emotional intelligence and methodical skills Scorpios will indeed shine as a Psychologist

Psychologist

Image Source: Pexels 

Scorpios are inborn with problem-solving and analytical minds which makes the job of chemist or scientist an immaculate career choice for them 

Chemist

Image Source: Pexels 

Extremely focused and decided in nature Scorpios will make exceptional detectives

Detective

Image Source: Pexels 

Possessing an incredible ability to see the bigger picture and a determined spirit makes them natural entrepreneurs 

Entrepreneurship

Image Source: Pexels 

Military officers are required to have a headstrong and fearless mind which are the innate qualities of Scorpios 

Military

Image Source: Pexels

For strong intuition and a reflective mind, Scorpios will be a wonderful Astrologer

Astrology

Image Source: Pexels 

Scorpios can immaculately imply their adventures and fearless nature in this profession 

Tour guide

Image Source: Pexels 

With their exceptionally confident and determined personality, Scorpios can be terrific journalists 

Journalism

Image Source: Pexels 

