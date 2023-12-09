Heading 3

December 09, 2023

Top 10 cleanest places in India

Famed for its diamond and textile industries, the lush greenery and fresh air will undoubtedly boost your mood 

Surat, Gujarat

The largest and most populated city in the region, its well-planned garbage segregation, conversion, and disposal system make this site one of the cleanest places to live in India 

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Immersed in enchanting scenic beauty and dense forests, the temple town of Chhattisgarh can gracefully enrich the quality of your life 

Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh

Also known as the City of Lakes, if you're planning to escape from the hazardous and polluted metropolitan lifestyle, then it's an ideal pick 

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

The temple city of Andhra Pradesh has an incredible waste disposal system and exhilarating climate 

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

It stands fifth in the cleanest city survey the tidy green roads are quite remarkable 

Mysore, Karnataka

Another entry from Gujarat, apart from being the industrial and commercial center of India, is also known for its cleanliness 

Ahmedabad, Gujarat 

The capital city of India is also unexpectedly counted as one of the most clean spots to live in because of its immaculate trash disposal and management 

New Delhi, Delhi

Referred to as the Steel City, hygiene and greenery are impressively maintained in this city 

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

Having highly effective waste management systems and a refreshing environment, this place is simply remarkable 

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

