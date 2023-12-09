Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
December 09, 2023
Top 10 cleanest places in India
Famed for its diamond and textile industries, the lush greenery and fresh air will undoubtedly boost your mood
Surat, Gujarat
Image Source: Pexels
The largest and most populated city in the region, its well-planned garbage segregation, conversion, and disposal system make this site one of the cleanest places to live in India
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
Immersed in enchanting scenic beauty and dense forests, the temple town of Chhattisgarh can gracefully enrich the quality of your life
Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh
Image Source: Pexels
Also known as the City of Lakes, if you're planning to escape from the hazardous and polluted metropolitan lifestyle, then it's an ideal pick
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
The temple city of Andhra Pradesh has an incredible waste disposal system and exhilarating climate
Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
Image Source: Pexels
It stands fifth in the cleanest city survey the tidy green roads are quite remarkable
Mysore, Karnataka
Image Source: Pexels
Another entry from Gujarat, apart from being the industrial and commercial center of India, is also known for its cleanliness
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
Image Source: Pexels
The capital city of India is also unexpectedly counted as one of the most clean spots to live in because of its immaculate trash disposal and management
New Delhi, Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
Referred to as the Steel City, hygiene and greenery are impressively maintained in this city
Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Image Source: Pixbay
Having highly effective waste management systems and a refreshing environment, this place is simply remarkable
Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra
Image Source: Pixbay
