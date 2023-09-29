Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SPETEMBER 29, 2023

Top 10 Delicious Chinese Food 

Made with diced chicken, dried chili, cucumber, and fried peanuts, this classic meat dish undoubtedly will create a storm of flavor in your mouth

Kung Pao Chicken

Image: Pexels

Having a large plate of hot pot is the ideal way to socialize in this country. Hence, to get the authentic taste of China you should not overlook it

Hot Pot

Image: Pexels

Consisting of a variety of small dishes such as dumplings, rolls, cakes, and meat, this renowned Chinese dish is worth trying 

Dim Sum

Image: Pexels

This traditional Chinese cuisine is also known as momo in India. You will get lost in its tremendous flavors with every bite

Dumplings

Image: Pexels

This flavorful dish consists of tofu and meat dipped in a spicy sauce which is made from fermented black beans and chili paste

Ma Po Tofu

Image: Pexels

These classic Chinese noodles need no introduction. Available in numerous variants this dish gives the true essence of China 

Chow Mein

Image: Pexels

This is one of the most famous Chinese dishe in India. It can be easily made with leftover rice, meat and veggies

Chicken Fried Rice

Image: Pexels

This popular Chinese dish is made with thick wheat noodles, simmering meat, and salty fermented soybean paste. Indulge in its heavenly taste by dipping it with Zhejiang sauce

Zhajiangmian

Image: Pexels

Filled with meats or seafood and draped in egg yolk wrappings, wonton soup comes across as the perfect comfort food 

Wonton Soup

Image: Pexels

This crispy and delicious appetizer is the popular go-to snack of Chinese people 

Spring Rolls

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here