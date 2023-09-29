Heading 3
SPETEMBER 29, 2023
Top 10 Delicious Chinese Food
Made with diced chicken, dried chili, cucumber, and fried peanuts, this classic meat dish undoubtedly will create a storm of flavor in your mouth
Kung Pao Chicken
Image: Pexels
Having a large plate of hot pot is the ideal way to socialize in this country. Hence, to get the authentic taste of China you should not overlook it
Hot Pot
Image: Pexels
Consisting of a variety of small dishes such as dumplings, rolls, cakes, and meat, this renowned Chinese dish is worth trying
Dim Sum
Image: Pexels
This traditional Chinese cuisine is also known as momo in India. You will get lost in its tremendous flavors with every bite
Dumplings
Image: Pexels
This flavorful dish consists of tofu and meat dipped in a spicy sauce which is made from fermented black beans and chili paste
Ma Po Tofu
Image: Pexels
These classic Chinese noodles need no introduction. Available in numerous variants this dish gives the true essence of China
Chow Mein
Image: Pexels
This is one of the most famous Chinese dishe in India. It can be easily made with leftover rice, meat and veggies
Chicken Fried Rice
Image: Pexels
This popular Chinese dish is made with thick wheat noodles, simmering meat, and salty fermented soybean paste. Indulge in its heavenly taste by dipping it with Zhejiang sauce
Zhajiangmian
Image: Pexels
Filled with meats or seafood and draped in egg yolk wrappings, wonton soup comes across as the perfect comfort food
Wonton Soup
Image: Pexels
This crispy and delicious appetizer is the popular go-to snack of Chinese people
Spring Rolls
Image: Pexels
