Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 20, 2023
Top 10 Delicious Japanese Foods
This deep-fried crispy tasty food is one of the cheapest and famous foods in Japan. Made with prawns, fish, squid, vegetables, or tofu it will give you the authentic taste of Japan
Image: Pexels
Tempura
Sushi
Image: Pexels
This traditional Japanese dish has gained immense popularity all over the world. Available in numerous varieties this creates a storm of flavour in your mouth
Sashimi, made of sliced raw fish or seafood tastes delicious with soy sauce, wasabi (Japanese horseradish), or other seasonings
Sashimi
Image: Pexels
Ramen
Image: Pexels
This go-to food of Japanese students is filled with flavor and spices. Available in different varieties this food is an incredible substitute for the everyday typical noodles
This heavenly delicious Japanese food is made by putting Deep-fried skewers of meat, fish, or shrimp on a stick along with some veggies
Kushikatsu
Image: Pexels
Yakitori is made of grilled chicken on skewers which tastes amazing after dipping it in sauce
Yakitori
Image: Pexels
This classic Japanese dish, also known as rice balls, is filled with numerous ingredients while wrapped with a salty sheet of nori seaweed. This simple yet delicious food is worth trying
Image: Pexels
Onigiri
This delicious traditional dish consists of several different ingredients like thin slices of meat, green onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
Sukiyaki
Image: Pexels
This dish has enormous health benefits and tastes amazing as well. Miso also improves digestion because it is high in probiotics, which help the body maintain healthy bacteria levels
Miso Soup
Image: Pexels
This classic Japanese thick noodle is made of flour and salt water. This delicious noodle can be eaten with various toppings
Udon
Image: Pexels
