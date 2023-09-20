Heading 3

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

Top 10 Delicious Japanese Foods

This deep-fried crispy tasty food is one of the cheapest and famous foods in Japan. Made with prawns, fish, squid, vegetables, or tofu it will give you the authentic taste of Japan

Image: Pexels 

Tempura

Sushi

Image:  Pexels

This traditional Japanese dish has gained immense popularity all over the world. Available in numerous varieties this creates a storm of flavour in your mouth

Sashimi, made of sliced raw fish or seafood tastes delicious with soy sauce, wasabi (Japanese horseradish), or other seasonings

Sashimi

Image:  Pexels

Ramen

Image:  Pexels

This go-to food of Japanese students is filled with flavor and spices. Available in different varieties this food is an incredible substitute for the everyday typical noodles

This heavenly delicious Japanese food is made by putting Deep-fried skewers of meat, fish, or shrimp on a stick along with some veggies 

Kushikatsu

Image:  Pexels

Yakitori is made of grilled chicken on skewers which tastes amazing after dipping it in sauce

Yakitori 

Image:  Pexels

This classic Japanese dish, also known as rice balls, is filled with numerous ingredients while wrapped with a salty sheet of nori seaweed. This simple yet delicious food is worth trying 

Image:  Pexels

Onigiri

This delicious traditional dish consists of several different ingredients like thin slices of meat, green onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. 

Sukiyaki

Image:  Pexels

This dish has enormous health benefits and tastes amazing as well. Miso also improves digestion because it is high in probiotics, which help the body maintain healthy bacteria levels 

Miso Soup

Image:  Pexels

This classic Japanese thick noodle is made of flour and salt water. This delicious noodle can be eaten with various toppings

Udon

Image:  Pexels

