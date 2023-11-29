Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 29, 2023
Top 10 delicious Rajasthani street food
Indulge in the yummy onion-feeling of the popular kachori garnished with chutneys and dahi to get the real essence of this majestic place
Pyaaz Kachori
Image Source: Pexels
Regarded as one of the best street foods in this region we bet you'll get lost in its enchanting aroma and rich flavor
Kathi Roll
Image Source: Pexels
Filled with milk and flavourful spices this refreshing beverage will incredibly enhance your energy
Lassi
Image Source: Pexels
This traditional Rajasthani cousin is a combination of a crunchy sweet churma and a spicy lentil soup or dal
Dal Bati Churma
Image Source: Pexels
Prepared with chickpea flour and dry fruits this classic sweet dish will give you a flavor of royalty
Mohan Thaal
Image Source: Pexels
Stuffed with mawa or dried milk along with crispy dry fruits this delicious dish is an amazing breakfast choice
Mawa Kachori
Image Source: Pexels
Despite being available in numerous Indian cities, the essence of Rajasthani seasonings makes it quite different
Chicken Tikka
Image Source: Pexels
Perfectly complements morning tea this spicy snack is worth trying
Mirchi bada
Image Source: Pexels
Rich in a creamy scrumptious texture this iconic Jaipurian desert will take your breath away
Shrikhand
Image Source: Pexels
Cooked in gravy of tomatoes, chilies, and sizzling condiments this popular non-veg meal is quite hard to resist
Laal Maas
Image Source: Pexels
