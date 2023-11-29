Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 29, 2023

Top 10 delicious Rajasthani street food

Indulge in the yummy onion-feeling of the popular kachori garnished with chutneys and dahi to get the real essence of this majestic place 

Pyaaz Kachori

Image Source: Pexels

Regarded as one of the best street foods in this region we bet you'll get lost in its enchanting aroma and rich flavor 

Kathi Roll

Image Source: Pexels

Filled with milk and flavourful spices this refreshing beverage will incredibly enhance your energy 

Lassi

Image Source: Pexels

This traditional Rajasthani cousin is a combination of a crunchy sweet churma and a spicy lentil soup or dal

Dal Bati Churma

Image Source: Pexels

Prepared with chickpea flour and dry fruits this classic sweet dish will give you a flavor of royalty 

Mohan Thaal

Image Source: Pexels

Stuffed with mawa or dried milk along with crispy dry fruits this delicious dish is an amazing breakfast choice 

Mawa Kachori

Image Source: Pexels

Despite being available in numerous Indian cities, the essence of Rajasthani seasonings makes it quite different

Chicken Tikka

Image Source: Pexels

Perfectly complements morning tea this spicy snack is worth trying 

Mirchi bada

Image Source: Pexels

Rich in a creamy scrumptious texture this iconic Jaipurian desert will take your breath away 

Shrikhand

Image Source: Pexels

Cooked in gravy of tomatoes, chilies, and sizzling condiments this popular non-veg meal is quite hard to resist 

Laal Maas

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here