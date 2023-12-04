Heading 3
Top 10 delicious Spanish cuisine
This traditional rice dish topped with chicken, saffron, and runner beans is adored by Spanish people
Paella valenciana
Image Source: Pexels
Famous for its tangy spicy taste this cuisine is available in multiple versions
Patatas bravas
Image Source: Pexels
Made with the reddest, ripe tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, bread, peppers, and cucumber this scrumptious thick gravy should not be overlooked
Gazpacho
Image Source: Pexels
Originated from the coast of Valencia, this seafood dish is prepared with pasta noodles, fish, and shellfish, with the seasoning of lemon
Fideuà
Image Source: Pexels
Low-fried omelet filled with chorizo, ham, spinach, and onion will indeed give you an essence of Spain
Tortilla Española
Image Source: Pexels
The tantalizing aroma and rich flavor will undoubtedly make you spellbound
Gambas al ajillo
Image Source: Pexels
Cooked in huge wood-fired ovens this roster meat dish is incredibly popular among the people of Spain
Cochinillo asado
Image Source: Pexels
The Spanish version of ratatouille turned up to be a delight on the plate
Pisto
Image Source: Pexels
This classic Christmas dessert is prepared with almonds mixed with honey and egg white
Turrón
Image Source: Freepik
Unpeeled cloves of garlic and chunks of chicken fried in olive oil stand out to be an ideal snack
Pollo al ajillo
Image Source: Pexels
