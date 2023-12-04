Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DecembeR 04, 2023

Top 10 delicious Spanish cuisine

This traditional rice dish topped with chicken, saffron, and runner beans is adored by Spanish people

Paella valenciana

Image Source: Pexels

Famous for its tangy spicy taste this cuisine is available in multiple versions 

Patatas bravas

Image Source: Pexels

Made with the reddest, ripe tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, bread, peppers, and cucumber this scrumptious thick gravy should not be overlooked 

Gazpacho

Image Source: Pexels

Originated from the coast of Valencia, this seafood dish is prepared with pasta noodles, fish, and shellfish, with the seasoning of lemon 

Fideuà

Image Source: Pexels

Low-fried omelet filled with chorizo, ham, spinach, and onion will indeed give you an essence of Spain 

Tortilla Española

Image Source: Pexels

The tantalizing aroma and rich flavor will undoubtedly make you spellbound 

Gambas al ajillo

Image Source: Pexels

Cooked in huge wood-fired ovens this roster meat dish is incredibly popular among the people of Spain 

Cochinillo asado

Image Source: Pexels

The Spanish version of ratatouille turned up to be a delight on the plate 

Pisto

Image Source: Pexels

This classic Christmas dessert is prepared with almonds mixed with honey and egg white

Turrón

Image Source: Freepik 

Unpeeled cloves of garlic and chunks of chicken fried in olive oil stand out to be an ideal snack 

Pollo al ajillo

Image Source: Pexels

