Ishita Gupta
travel
December 25, 2023
Top 10 delicious street foods of New York
Although this Italian cuisine is available all around the world New York’s pizza will undoubtedly have its own essence
Pizza
Image Source: Pexels
Stands spread across the streets of New York, this classic food has an eternal connection with this vibrant city
Hot Dogs
Image Source: Pexels
Another prominent cuisine of this place you can enjoy different varieties of Tacos here
Tacos
Image Source: Pexels
Features spiced rice, chicken and lamb gyros, drizzled with a creamy sauce this mouth-watering dish can't be overlooked
Halal
Image Source: Pexels
Originated in Jamaica, this flavorful delicacy is made with fresh vegetables, juicy meat and exotic species
Image Source: Pexels
Caribbean barbecue brisket
This classic Mexican cuisine is an ideal street food of this metropolis
Burritos
Image Source: Pexels
Popular among the students this South Indian delicacy is super light yet delicious
NY Dosas
Image Source: Pexels
Available in numerous places this scrumptious warm waffle is served with maple syrup, thick chocolate fudge, fresh strawberries, and many other sweets
Waffle
Image Source: Pexels
Pita bread loaded with a filling of fresh spinach and creamy cheese is undoubtedly a delight on a plate
Spanakopita
Image Source: Pexels
Enjoying these sweet and crunchy nuts while walking around the exquisite city sounds amazing
Honey-Roasted nuts
Image Source: Pexels
