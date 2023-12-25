Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

December 25, 2023

Top 10 delicious street foods of New York

Although this Italian cuisine is available all around the world New York’s pizza will undoubtedly have its own essence 

Pizza

Image Source: Pexels

Stands spread across the streets of New York, this classic food has an eternal connection with this vibrant city 

Hot Dogs

Image Source: Pexels

Another prominent cuisine of this place you can enjoy different varieties of Tacos here 

Tacos

Image Source: Pexels

Features spiced rice, chicken and lamb gyros, drizzled with a creamy sauce this mouth-watering dish can't be overlooked 

Halal

Image Source: Pexels

Originated in Jamaica, this flavorful delicacy is made with fresh vegetables, juicy meat and exotic species 

Image Source: Pexels

Caribbean barbecue brisket

This classic Mexican cuisine is an ideal street food of this metropolis 

Burritos

Image Source: Pexels 

Popular among the students this South Indian delicacy is super light yet delicious 

NY Dosas

Image Source: Pexels 

Available in numerous places this scrumptious warm waffle is served with maple syrup, thick chocolate fudge, fresh strawberries, and many other sweets

Waffle

Image Source: Pexels 

Pita bread loaded with a filling of fresh spinach and creamy cheese is undoubtedly a delight on a plate 

Spanakopita

Image Source: Pexels 

Enjoying these sweet and crunchy nuts while walking around the exquisite city sounds amazing 

Honey-Roasted nuts

Image Source: Pexels 

