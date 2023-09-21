Heading 3

Top 10 Delicious Thai Food

This classic Thai dish contains numerous ingredients such as flat rice noodles, seafood, dried shrimp, eggs and many more. Its less spicy taste is a perfect choice for beginners

Pad Thai

Tom Yum Goong

This is one of the most popular Thai dishes. This soup dish is a blend of spicy, sour and aromatic flavours making it an ideal choice 

This Traditional Thai curry is available in a range of varieties. Pounded with classic aromatic ingredients, this Thai dish is authentic and delicious in taste

Kaeng Lueang 

Gaeng Daeng

This mild and sweet curry is simmered in coconut milk. Known for its less soupy texture this dish will give you an essence of Thailand

This noodle soup is the most popular street food in the country. Filled with meat broth containing Thai spices this dish ensure a blast of flavours in your mouth

Guay Tiew Reua

This unique and delicious Thai dish is made of jasmine rice, fresh shrimp and pineapple. Its taste increases more with shrimp sauce, oyster sauce, or fish sauce

Khao Pad Sapparod

It's the most famous one-plate Thai dish of all time. This yummy dish builds an incredible balance of sweet and spicy. This simple yet delicious dish is worth trying

Pad Kra Pao Moo

This classic Thai dish has enormous health benefits yet tastes incredible. Filled with papaya, tomatoes, carrots, long beans, and peanuts with this dish you will get a flavorful bowl of proteins and nutrients.

Som Tum

This traditional mango rice dish is the most adored Thai food of all time. Made with sticky rice, fresh mango slices, and lashings of sweet condensed milk, discerning foodies must not overlook this dish

Khao Niao Mamuang 

Made of steamed fish and a variety of Thai sauces, this dish will blow your mind with its thrilling flavours

Pla Nueng Manow

