Top 10 Delicious Thai Food

This classic Thai dish contains numerous ingredients such as flat rice noodles, seafood, dried shrimp, eggs and many more. Its less spicy taste is a perfect choice for beginners
Pad Thai
Tom Yum Goong
This is one of the most popular Thai dishes. This soup dish is a blend of spicy, sour and aromatic flavours making it an ideal choice
This Traditional Thai curry is available in a range of varieties. Pounded with classic aromatic ingredients, this Thai dish is authentic and delicious in taste
Kaeng Lueang
Gaeng Daeng
This mild and sweet curry is simmered in coconut milk. Known for its less soupy texture this dish will give you an essence of Thailand
This noodle soup is the most popular street food in the country. Filled with meat broth containing Thai spices this dish ensure a blast of flavours in your mouth
Guay Tiew Reua
This unique and delicious Thai dish is made of jasmine rice, fresh shrimp and pineapple. Its taste increases more with shrimp sauce, oyster sauce, or fish sauce
Khao Pad Sapparod
It's the most famous one-plate Thai dish of all time. This yummy dish builds an incredible balance of sweet and spicy. This simple yet delicious dish is worth trying
Pad Kra Pao Moo
This classic Thai dish has enormous health benefits yet tastes incredible. Filled with papaya, tomatoes, carrots, long beans, and peanuts with this dish you will get a flavorful bowl of proteins and nutrients.
Som Tum
This traditional mango rice dish is the most adored Thai food of all time. Made with sticky rice, fresh mango slices, and lashings of sweet condensed milk, discerning foodies must not overlook this dish
Khao Niao Mamuang
Made of steamed fish and a variety of Thai sauces, this dish will blow your mind with its thrilling flavours