Ishita Gupta
travel
Top 10 Deserts in the World
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Spread across 9,200,000 square kilometers this magnificent desert of Africa is the biggest and hottest desert in the world
Sahara Desert
Image Source: Pexels
It extends through countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, and more, offers the opportunity to indulge in adventurous desert safaris on its sandy dunes
Arabian Desert
Image Source: Pexels
Considered the oldest desert in the world, offers incredible and thrilling spots for exploration
Namib Desert
Image Source: Pexels
Renowned as the coldest desert in the world it lay across northern China and Mongolia
Gobi Desert
Image Source: Pexels
The Great Victoria Desert, which is one of the major deserts in Australia, is the largest desert in Australia and is known for its unique and diverse wildlife
Great Australian Desert
Image Source: Pexels
Expanding from Botswana into the territories of South Africa you can witness a variety of wildlife in this region
Kalahari Desert
Image Source: Pexels
Nested in Rajasthan, India the captivating beauty of this place attracts a huge number of tourists every year
Thar Desert
Image Source: Pexels
This enchanting desert of Chile consists of astonishing landscapes, volcanos, and geysers
Atacama Desert
Image Source: Pexels
Located in Israel, you can witness the renowned Dead Sea which is the saltiest body of water in the world
Negev Desert
Image Source: Pexels
Get a glimpse of the rare Joshua trees in this popular desert-nested below the Sierra Nevada Mountains in the U.S. states of California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah
Mojave Desert
Image Source: Pexels
