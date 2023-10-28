Heading 3

Top 10 Deserts in the World

OCTOBER 28, 2023

Spread across 9,200,000 square kilometers this magnificent desert of Africa is the biggest and hottest desert in the world 

Sahara Desert

Image Source: Pexels 

It extends through countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen, and more, offers the opportunity to indulge in adventurous desert safaris on its sandy dunes

Arabian Desert

Image Source: Pexels 

Considered the oldest desert in the world, offers incredible and thrilling spots for exploration

Namib Desert

Image Source: Pexels 

Renowned as the coldest desert in the world it lay across northern China and Mongolia 

Gobi Desert

Image Source: Pexels 

The Great Victoria Desert, which is one of the major deserts in Australia, is the largest desert in Australia and is known for its unique and diverse wildlife 

Great Australian Desert

Image Source: Pexels 

Expanding from Botswana into the territories of South Africa you can witness a variety of wildlife in this region 

Kalahari Desert

Image Source: Pexels 

Nested in Rajasthan, India the captivating beauty of this place attracts a huge number of tourists every year 

Thar Desert

Image Source: Pexels 

This enchanting desert of Chile consists of astonishing landscapes, volcanos, and geysers

Atacama Desert 

Image Source: Pexels 

Located in Israel, you can witness the renowned Dead Sea which is the saltiest body of water in the world

Negev Desert

Image Source: Pexels 

Get a glimpse of the rare Joshua trees in this popular desert-nested below the Sierra Nevada Mountains in the U.S. states of California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah

Mojave Desert

Image Source: Pexels 

