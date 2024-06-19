Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Travel

JUNE 19, 2024

Top 10 destinations for a lavish getaway

Enjoy private overwater villas, crystal-clear waters, and world-class spas

Maldives

Experience luxurious bungalows, turquoise lagoons, and stunning coral reefs

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Marvel at iconic white-washed buildings, breathtaking sunsets, and luxurious cave hotels

Santorini, Greece

Indulge in ultra-modern architecture, lavish shopping experiences, and desert safaris

Dubai, UAE

Relax on pristine beaches, private island resorts, and explore exotic marine life

Seychelles

Discover exclusive resorts, chic boutiques, and gourmet dining

St. Barts, Caribbean

Savour scenic coastal views, luxurious villas, and exquisite cuisine

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Enjoy world-class ski resorts, high-end boutiques, and luxurious mountain lodges

Aspen, Colorado, USA

Unwind in opulent beachfront resorts, lush rice terraces, and serene spa retreats

Bali, Indonesia

Explore elegant ryokans, traditional tea houses, and beautiful Zen gardens

Kyoto, Japan

