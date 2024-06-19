Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Travel
JUNE 19, 2024
Top 10 destinations for a lavish getaway
Enjoy private overwater villas, crystal-clear waters, and world-class spas
Maldives
Image Source: Freepik
Experience luxurious bungalows, turquoise lagoons, and stunning coral reefs
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
Image Source: Freepik
Marvel at iconic white-washed buildings, breathtaking sunsets, and luxurious cave hotels
Santorini, Greece
Image Source: Freepik
Indulge in ultra-modern architecture, lavish shopping experiences, and desert safaris
Dubai, UAE
Image Source: Freepik
Relax on pristine beaches, private island resorts, and explore exotic marine life
Seychelles
Image Source: Freepik
Discover exclusive resorts, chic boutiques, and gourmet dining
St. Barts, Caribbean
Image Source: Freepik
Savour scenic coastal views, luxurious villas, and exquisite cuisine
Amalfi Coast, Italy
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy world-class ski resorts, high-end boutiques, and luxurious mountain lodges
Aspen, Colorado, USA
Image Source: Freepik
Unwind in opulent beachfront resorts, lush rice terraces, and serene spa retreats
Bali, Indonesia
Image Source: Freepik
Explore elegant ryokans, traditional tea houses, and beautiful Zen gardens
Kyoto, Japan
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.