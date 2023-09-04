Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
SEPTEMBER 04, 2023
Top 10 dishes of India
Idli or Idly, originating from the Indian subcontinent is a popular breakfast item
#1
Image: Pexels
No trip to India is complete without eating Masala Dosa that is found more commonly in South India
#2
Image: Pexels
Thali is not one dish but a spread of many different Indian dishes. It is found in many states around India
#3
Image: Pexels
Chole bhature is a dish that is most popular in the Punjab region but is also found throughout India
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Avial from South Kerala is a creamy mixture of a variety of vegetables
Khichdi is dish that is famous around the country. This is the first solid food that A baby should eat
#6
Image: Pexels
Pesarattu from Andhra Pradesh is a healthy and tasty pancake made of green centila
#7
Image: Pexels
Daab chingri is a dish from West Bengal where prawns are cooked inside a tender coconut later cooked with creat, coconut, mustard seeds, turmeric foes and others
#8
Image: Pexels
Thalipeeth is famous in Maharashtra. This is a very famous breakfast item in this region
#9
Image: Pexels
Masor tenga from Assam is a traditional fish curry with a fusion of Bengal and Assam cuisine
#10
Image: Pexels
