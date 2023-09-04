Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 04, 2023

Top 10 dishes of India

Idli or Idly, originating from the Indian subcontinent is a popular breakfast item

No trip to India is complete without eating Masala Dosa that is found more commonly in South India

Thali is not one dish but a spread of many different Indian dishes. It is found in many states around India

Chole bhature is a dish that is most popular in the Punjab region but is also found throughout India

Avial from South Kerala is a creamy mixture of a variety of vegetables

Khichdi is dish that is famous around the country. This is the first solid food that  A baby should eat

Pesarattu from Andhra Pradesh is a healthy and tasty pancake made of green centila

Daab chingri is a dish from West Bengal where prawns are cooked inside a tender coconut later cooked with creat, coconut, mustard seeds, turmeric foes and others

Thalipeeth is famous in Maharashtra. This is a very famous breakfast item in this region

Masor tenga from Assam is a traditional fish curry with a fusion of Bengal and Assam cuisine

