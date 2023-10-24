Heading 3
OCTOBER 24, 2023
Top 10 Dussehra wishes
Happy Dussehra! May this festival bring you joy, prosperity, and the victory of good over evil
#1
Image: Shutterstock
Wishing you a Dussehra filled with the sweetness of jalebis and the joy of fireworks
#2
Image: Shutterstock
Wishing you a Dussehra filled with the victory of your dreams and aspirations. May you conquer all that you seek
#3
Image: Shutterstock
Dussehra is a reminder that no matter how powerful evil may seem, goodness always prevails. May your life be a testament to this truth. Happy Dussehra
#4
Image: Shutterstock
May the vibrant colors of Dussehra fill your life with positivity and excitement
#5
Image: Shutterstock
Wishing you a Dussehra celebration filled with love, laughter, and the warmth of family and friends
#6
Image Source: pexels
May the blessings of Goddess Durga shower upon you and protect you from all harm
#7
Image Source: pexels
As you burn the effigy of Ravana, may all negativity and darkness be banished from your life
#8
Image: Shutterstock
May the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana inspire you to always choose righteousness and truth
#9
Image: Shutterstock
Wishing you a Dussehra filled with new beginnings, renewed hope, and endless possibilities. Enjoy the festivities!
#10
Image Source: pexels
