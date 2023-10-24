Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 24, 2023

Top 10 Dussehra wishes

Happy Dussehra! May this festival bring you joy, prosperity, and the victory of good over evil

#1

Image: Shutterstock

Wishing you a Dussehra filled with the sweetness of jalebis and the joy of fireworks

#2

Image: Shutterstock

Wishing you a Dussehra filled with the victory of your dreams and aspirations. May you conquer all that you seek

#3

Image: Shutterstock

Dussehra is a reminder that no matter how powerful evil may seem, goodness always prevails. May your life be a testament to this truth. Happy Dussehra

#4

Image: Shutterstock

May the vibrant colors of Dussehra fill your life with positivity and excitement

#5

Image: Shutterstock

Wishing you a Dussehra celebration filled with love, laughter, and the warmth of family and friends

#6

Image Source: pexels

May the blessings of Goddess Durga shower upon you and protect you from all harm

#7

Image Source: pexels

As you burn the effigy of Ravana, may all negativity and darkness be banished from your life

#8

Image: Shutterstock

May the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana inspire you to always choose righteousness and truth

#9

Image: Shutterstock

Wishing you a Dussehra filled with new beginnings, renewed hope, and endless possibilities. Enjoy the festivities!

#10

Image Source: pexels

