Top 10 emotional missing you quotes
“I only miss you when I'm breathing." – Jason Derulo
“Your absence has gone through me like a thread through a needle. Everything I do is stitched with its color." – W.S. Merwin
"I miss you like the sun misses the flowers, like the sun misses the flowers in the depths of winter, instead of beauty to direct its light to, the heart hardens like the frozen world which your absence has banished me to." – William C. Hannan
“The world is very quiet without you around.” – Lemony Snicket
"Love is missing someone whenever you're apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you're close in heart." – Kay Knudsen
“Missing someone and not being able to see them is the worst feeling ever.” – Nathanael Richmond
"Life is so short, so fast the lone hours fly, we ought to be together, you and I." – Henry Alford
“Wanting you to come back before anyone notices part of my world has not moved since you left.” – Brian Andreas
“Every night I fall asleep dreaming that I am wrapped up in your arms, but every morning I wake up to cold sheets and an empty bed. I miss you so, so much.” – Bella Raquel
“First when I was apart from you, this world did not exist, nor any other. Second, whatever I was looking for was always you.” – Rumi
