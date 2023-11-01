Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
Top 10 flirty quotes
November 1, 2023
“I’m so in love, every time I look at you my soul gets dizzy.” — Jesse Tyler Ferguson
#1
Image Source: Pexels
“I’m making the first move when it comes to texting, so I’m expecting you to make the first move when it comes to kissing.” — Anonymous
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“I’m afraid to lose you and you’re not even mine.” — Drake
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“If you were a vegetable, you’d be a ‘cute-cumber.’” — Anonymous
#4
Image Source: Pexels
“I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.” — Terri Guillemets
#5
Image Source: Pexels
“If you were a bullet I would shoot myself to have you in me.” — Maygin Nikki
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” — Elvis Presley
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“He’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Bronte
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
“Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth.” — Eleanor Di Guillo
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
“If I had to choose between breathing and loving you I would use my last breath to tell you I love you.” — DeAnna Anderson
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.