 Ishita Gupta 

Top 10 flirty quotes         

November 1, 2023

“I’m so in love, every time I look at you my soul gets dizzy.” — Jesse Tyler Ferguson

#1

“I’m making the first move when it comes to texting, so I’m expecting you to make the first move when it comes to kissing.” — Anonymous

#2

“I’m afraid to lose you and you’re not even mine.” — Drake

#3

“If you were a vegetable, you’d be a ‘cute-cumber.’” — Anonymous

#4

“I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.” — Terri Guillemets

#5

“If you were a bullet I would shoot myself to have you in me.” — Maygin Nikki

#6

“Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” — Elvis Presley

#7

“He’s more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Bronte

#8

“Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth.” — Eleanor Di Guillo

#9

“If I had to choose between breathing and loving you I would use my last breath to tell you I love you.” — DeAnna Anderson

#10

