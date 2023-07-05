Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 05, 2023
Top 10 foods with Vitamin D
Salmon has a high-fat content and is a rich source of Vitamin D
Salmon
Image: Pexels
It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and rich in Vitamin D
Cod liver oil
Image: Pexels
Mushrooms are the only plant sources of Vitamin D. They grow in natural sunlight which makes them a rich source of Vitamin D
Mushrooms
Image: Pexels
Raw milk is a good source of Vitamin D. A glass of milk provides you with 20% of Vitamin D
Raw milk
Image: Pexels
Salami contains high levels of Vitamin D and sodium which can increase cholesterol levels
Salami
Image: Pexels
Ricotta cheese is the only food source of Vitamin D from milk products
Ricotta cheese
Image: Pexels
Some forms of cereal are a good source of Vitamin D
Cereal
Image: Pexels
Eggs contain Vitamin D but in small amounts. Having one egg daily will only fulfill 10% of the daily requirement of Vitamin D
Eggs
Image: Pexels
Orange juices contain 100 IU of Vitamin D and are a great source of it
Orange juice
Image: Pexels
Mackerel is a type of fish rich in Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids
Mackerels
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.