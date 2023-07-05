Heading 3

JUly 05, 2023

Top 10 foods with Vitamin D

Salmon has a high-fat content and is a rich source of Vitamin D

Salmon

 Image:  Pexels

It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and rich in Vitamin D

Cod liver oil

 Image:  Pexels

Mushrooms are the only plant sources of Vitamin D. They grow in natural sunlight which makes them a rich source of Vitamin D

Mushrooms

 Image:  Pexels

Raw milk is a good source of Vitamin D. A glass of milk provides you with 20% of Vitamin D

Raw milk

 Image:  Pexels

Salami contains high levels of Vitamin D and sodium which can increase cholesterol levels

Salami

 Image:  Pexels

Ricotta cheese is the only food source of Vitamin D from milk products

Ricotta cheese

 Image:  Pexels

Some forms of cereal are a good source of Vitamin D

Cereal

 Image:  Pexels

Eggs contain Vitamin D but in small amounts. Having one egg daily will only fulfill 10% of the daily requirement of Vitamin D

Eggs

 Image:  Pexels

Orange juices contain 100 IU of Vitamin D and are a great source of it

Orange juice

 Image:  Pexels

Mackerel is a type of fish rich in Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids

Mackerels

 Image:  Pexels

