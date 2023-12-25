Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 25, 2023

Top 10 fun games for Christmas party

Suitable for both kids and adults, to play this game blindfold the guest and let them touch the ornament and make them guess, the closest guess wins the game 

Ornament Guess

Image Source: Pexels

To play this fun game participants put a "Santa belly" under their shirt and place a limbo stick at a starting height below them and laugh your heart out seeing how long they can go on in that position 

Santa Limbo

Image Source: Pexels

Put some Christmas items in a tray and ask the players to memorize the items and give them 30 seconds to write them down

Christmas memory game

Image Source: Pexels

All you need to do is blindfold a person and make them draw a picture by listening to description of others 

Blindfold Christmas Drawing 

Image Source: Pexels

Loved by all, opt for this game to spice up any boring Christmas party 

Truth or Dare

Image Source: Pexels

With this fun guessing game, your Christmas parties will be more merry and bright

Christmas Charades

Image Source: Pexels

Enjoy the joyous eve by simply setting up a scavenger hunt with a festive twist

Treasure Hunt

Image Source: Pexels

Divide the people into teams and let one person hums a song while others guess its title

Hum it and guess it

Image Source: Pexels

Add a boozy twist to the Christmas parties with this incredible game where you require to perform a dare given by others and if you fail be ready to get punished 

I dare you to challenge

Image Source: Pexels

This game is about balancing any ornament for a particular time and the winner will get rewarded 

Balance the Ornament

Image Source: Pexels

