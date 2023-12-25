Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 25, 2023
Top 10 fun games for Christmas party
Suitable for both kids and adults, to play this game blindfold the guest and let them touch the ornament and make them guess, the closest guess wins the game
Ornament Guess
To play this fun game participants put a "Santa belly" under their shirt and place a limbo stick at a starting height below them and laugh your heart out seeing how long they can go on in that position
Santa Limbo
Put some Christmas items in a tray and ask the players to memorize the items and give them 30 seconds to write them down
Christmas memory game
All you need to do is blindfold a person and make them draw a picture by listening to description of others
Blindfold Christmas Drawing
Loved by all, opt for this game to spice up any boring Christmas party
Truth or Dare
With this fun guessing game, your Christmas parties will be more merry and bright
Christmas Charades
Enjoy the joyous eve by simply setting up a scavenger hunt with a festive twist
Treasure Hunt
Divide the people into teams and let one person hums a song while others guess its title
Hum it and guess it
Add a boozy twist to the Christmas parties with this incredible game where you require to perform a dare given by others and if you fail be ready to get punished
I dare you to challenge
This game is about balancing any ornament for a particular time and the winner will get rewarded
Balance the Ornament
