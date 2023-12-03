Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 03, 2023

Top 10 funny beach quotes

“High tides and good vibes”

#1

Image: Pexels

“If there’s a will, there’s a wave”

#2

Image: Pexels

“The beach is cheaper than therapy”

#3

Image: Pexels

“Here’s to good times and tan lines”

#4

Image: Pexels

“Talk to the sand”

#5

Image: Pexels

“Beach daze always”

#6

Image: Pexels

“I’m in a tropical state of mind”

#7

Image: Pexels

“Seas the day”

#8

Image: Pexels

“Salty but sweet”

#9

Image: Pexels

“Life is Better in a bikini”

#10

Image: Pexels

