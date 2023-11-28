Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

travel

NOVEMBER 28, 2023

Top 10 funny mountain quotes

“You climb to reach the summit, but once there, discover that all roads lead down.” – Stanislaw Lem

“I think I’ve peaked!.” – Dean Johnston

“Life’s a bit like mountaineering – never look down” – Edmund Hillary

“Don’t make a mountain out of a molehill.” – John Fox

“In the mountains there are only two grades: You can either do it, or you can’t.” – Rusty Baille

“You never climb the same mountain twice, not even in memory. Memory rebuilds the mountain, changes the weather, retells the jokes, remakes all the moves.” – Lito Tejada-Flores

“When preparing to climb a mountain – pack a light heart.” – Dan May

“The farthest mountain is the one you think you can never reach and it may even be just by the side of you!” – Mehmet Murat ildan

“The higher you climb on the mountain, the harder the wind blows.” – Sam Cummings

“Mountains have a way of dealing with overconfidence.” – Hermann Buhl

