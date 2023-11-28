Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
travel
NOVEMBER 28, 2023
Top 10 funny mountain quotes
“You climb to reach the summit, but once there, discover that all roads lead down.” – Stanislaw Lem
#1
“I think I’ve peaked!.” – Dean Johnston
#2
“Life’s a bit like mountaineering – never look down” – Edmund Hillary
#3
“Don’t make a mountain out of a molehill.” – John Fox
#4
“In the mountains there are only two grades: You can either do it, or you can’t.” – Rusty Baille
#5
“You never climb the same mountain twice, not even in memory. Memory rebuilds the mountain, changes the weather, retells the jokes, remakes all the moves.” – Lito Tejada-Flores
#6
“When preparing to climb a mountain – pack a light heart.” – Dan May
#7
“The farthest mountain is the one you think you can never reach and it may even be just by the side of you!” – Mehmet Murat ildan
#8
“The higher you climb on the mountain, the harder the wind blows.” – Sam Cummings
#9
“Mountains have a way of dealing with overconfidence.” – Hermann Buhl
#10
