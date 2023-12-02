Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 02, 2023
Top 10 hairstyles for oval face
Ace any simple to fancy event with these pretty bangs
Curtain Bangs
Image Source: Pexels
Compliments every outfit opt for this style if you're an oval-faced woman with long hair
Wavy Braid
Image Source: Pexels
Part your hair from the middle and create some gorgeous messy waves to get an effortless chic look
Beach Waves
Image Source: Pexels
Smooth straight hair can make oval faces more stunning and graceful
Stunning Straight
Image Source: Pexels
Don't hesitate to go for a simple top knot on the busy working day if you have an oval face shape
Top knot
Image Source: Pexels
Combining elegance and simplicity any oval face woman can incredibly slay this look
Wavy locks
Image Source: Pexels
If you're into super short hair then this style is an ideal pick to add more sharpness to your face
Pixie
Image Source: Pexels
Oval-faced women of any hair length can get a formal and polished look by simply side-parting their hair
Plain Side Parting
Image Source: Pexels
Any short hair woman with an oval face should definitely give this haircut a try
Sleek Bob
Image Source: Pexels
Ideal for any hair length simple curls can add an astonishing charm to an oval face
Simple curls
Image Source: Pexels
