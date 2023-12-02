Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 02, 2023

Top 10 hairstyles for oval face

Ace any simple to fancy event with these pretty bangs 

Curtain Bangs

Image Source: Pexels 

Compliments every outfit opt for this style if you're an oval-faced woman with long hair 

Wavy Braid

Image Source: Pexels 

Part your hair from the middle and create some gorgeous messy waves to get an effortless chic look 

Beach Waves

Image Source: Pexels 

Smooth straight hair can make oval faces more stunning and graceful 

Stunning Straight

Image Source: Pexels 

Don't hesitate to go for a simple top knot on the busy working day if you have an oval face shape 

Top knot 

Image Source: Pexels 

Combining elegance and simplicity any oval face woman can incredibly slay this look 

Wavy locks 

Image Source: Pexels 

If you're into super short hair then this style is an ideal pick to add more sharpness to your face 

Pixie

Image Source: Pexels

Oval-faced women of any hair length can get a formal and polished look by simply side-parting their hair 

Plain Side Parting

Image Source: Pexels 

Any short hair woman with an oval face should definitely give this haircut a try 

Sleek Bob

Image Source: Pexels 

Ideal for any hair length simple curls can add an astonishing charm to an oval face 

Simple curls

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here