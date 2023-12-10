Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DecembeR 10, 2023
Top 10 hairstyles for round face
Ideal for long hair this easy yet simple hairstyle perfectly complements a round face
Messy side braid
Convenient for any event a classic low bun with side-swept bangs will add more charm to a round face
Low bun with side-swept bangs
If you are into short hair then this trendy haircut will make your round face shine
Long bob
Suitable for every hair length just simply part your hair from the side and set it with a hair gel or spray
Deep Side Part
Opt for this stunning haircut to fetch a clean and sharp finish
Blunt Cut
Ace any outfits with this chic hairstyle
Short Shaggy Layers
Blending in elegance and simplicity gorgeous wavy hair creates a divine charisma to a round face
Wavy hair
To get an effortlessly ravishing look pin up the upper section of your hair and lose some tendrils
Half-Up Half-Down
When it comes to flattering short-haired looks for a round face the pixie cut with side-swept bangs is nothing but perfect
Pixie With Bangs
Smooth and shiny curls give a simply graceful look to round faces
Smooth curls
