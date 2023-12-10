Heading 3

Top 10 hairstyles for round face

Ideal for long hair this easy yet simple hairstyle perfectly complements a round face 

Messy side braid 

Convenient for any event a classic low bun with side-swept bangs will add more charm to a round face 

Low bun with side-swept bangs

If you are into short hair then this trendy haircut will make your round face shine 

Long bob 

Suitable for every hair length just simply part your hair from the side and set it with a hair gel or spray 

Deep Side Part

Opt for this stunning haircut to fetch a clean and sharp finish

Blunt Cut

Ace any outfits with this chic hairstyle 

Short Shaggy Layers

Blending in elegance and simplicity gorgeous wavy hair creates a divine charisma to a round face 

Wavy hair

To get an effortlessly ravishing look pin up the upper section of your hair and lose some tendrils

Half-Up Half-Down

When it comes to flattering short-haired looks for a round face the pixie cut with side-swept bangs is nothing but perfect 

Pixie With Bangs

Smooth and shiny curls give a simply graceful look to round faces 

Smooth curls 

