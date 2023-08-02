Heading 3

TOP 10 HAPPIEST COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD

This Nordic nation has been crowned the happiest country in the world for the sixth time

Finland

Image: Pexels

Denmark comes second on the list. The citizens of the country benefit from a comprehensive social welfare system, including free education & health care

Image: Pexels

Denmark

Iceland is not only one of the happiest countries but also the safest

Iceland

Image: Pexels

Israel is 4th on the list and has moved five spots to number four. Israelis have strong social connections & high life expectancy as well

Israel

Image: Pexels

Netherlands

Image: Pexels

The Netherlands comes in fifth in the list. The country offers higher affordable education, an excellent job market, a strong sense of community and high civic engagement 

Image: Pexels

Sweden

Sweden moved up one spot to sixth in this year's rankings. A high employment rate and gender equality result in better life expectancy in Sweden

The country offers tuition-free education, a high income rate, low levels of corruption making it one of the happiest countries in the world

Norway 

Image:  Pexels

Switzerland is home to some of the happiest and healthiest people in the world due to low crime rates and a high GDP per capita

Switzerland

Image: Pexels

Luxembourg 

Image: Pexels

Luxembourg is one of the smallest and least populous nations in Europe. It is highly safe, has a high public trust and diversity which all contribute to a greater sense of happiness in locals

Image:  Pexels

New Zealand is 10th on the list. It has a high GDP per capita and the country also outperforms other OECD places on many well-being factors like education, health and civic engagement 

New Zealand

