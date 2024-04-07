Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 07, 2024

Top 10 happy thoughts

You've made it through 100% of your bad days so far

#1

Image Source: Pexels

Today is a new day and if it doesn't go to plan, tomorrow is too

#2

Image Source: Pexels

You can literally do anything you put your mind to when you start believing in yourself

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Everything in life is trial and error, if it doesn't work out, you can try again

#4

Image Source: Pexels

There are still so many people you're yet to meet and experiences you're yet to have

Image Source: Pexels

#5

This is your life and you get to decide how you live it

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Good days are never too far away

#7

Image Source: Pexels

If you look hard enough, there's always something to be grateful for

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions

Laughing uncontrollably with friends or family, creating cherished memories

Image Source: Pexels

#10

