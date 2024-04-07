Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 07, 2024
Top 10 happy thoughts
You've made it through 100% of your bad days so far
#1
Image Source: Pexels
Today is a new day and if it doesn't go to plan, tomorrow is too
#2
Image Source: Pexels
You can literally do anything you put your mind to when you start believing in yourself
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Everything in life is trial and error, if it doesn't work out, you can try again
#4
Image Source: Pexels
There are still so many people you're yet to meet and experiences you're yet to have
Image Source: Pexels
#5
This is your life and you get to decide how you live it
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Good days are never too far away
#7
Image Source: Pexels
If you look hard enough, there's always something to be grateful for
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions
Laughing uncontrollably with friends or family, creating cherished memories
Image Source: Pexels
#10
