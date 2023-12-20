Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

travel

December 20, 2023

Top 10 haunted places in India

As per the legend of this place, the fort is cursed by a wretched Tantrik named Singhia. Even the Archaeological Survey of India has legally prohibited entry after dark 

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Inhabited by Paliwal Brahmins, the sudden disappearance of all the villagers of Kuldhara as well as 83 other nearby villages in 1825 is still unanswered, making the place unfit for tourists 

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

The local residence believed The Victoria Boys’ High School and Downhill Girls’ Boarding School of this place is haunted by dangerous spirits 

Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal

Located on the coast of the Arabian Sea, since this place used to be a burial ground, many people see this place as home to restless spirits

Dumas Beach, Gujarat

Known for disturbing incidents of dead birds dropping from the sky, this is still unjustified by the scientists

Jatinga, Assam

Due to unsafe working conditions, numerous accidents took place here, so horrific voices and screams coming from the mines has become quite ordinary thing here 

Lambi Dehar Mines, Mussoorie

Entering this place to drink is considered a big no-no because of numerous mysterious and strange occurrence

Agrasen ki Baoli, New Delhi

Built over the remains of dead soldiers from the Sultanate era, many locals believe their restless souls still terrorize this spot 

Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Despite being the busiest place of the city, the spirit of a murder convict or lawyer is supposed to haunt the court 

Bombay High Court, Mumbai

Situated in the gorgeous Kalka-Shimla railway, people have witnessed the ghost of Britishers and a strange woman here multiple times

Tunnel no. 103, Himachal Pradesh

