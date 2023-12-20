Heading 3
December 20, 2023
Top 10 haunted places in India
As per the legend of this place, the fort is cursed by a wretched Tantrik named Singhia. Even the Archaeological Survey of India has legally prohibited entry after dark
Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
Inhabited by Paliwal Brahmins, the sudden disappearance of all the villagers of Kuldhara as well as 83 other nearby villages in 1825 is still unanswered, making the place unfit for tourists
Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan
The local residence believed The Victoria Boys’ High School and Downhill Girls’ Boarding School of this place is haunted by dangerous spirits
Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal
Located on the coast of the Arabian Sea, since this place used to be a burial ground, many people see this place as home to restless spirits
Dumas Beach, Gujarat
Known for disturbing incidents of dead birds dropping from the sky, this is still unjustified by the scientists
Jatinga, Assam
Due to unsafe working conditions, numerous accidents took place here, so horrific voices and screams coming from the mines has become quite ordinary thing here
Lambi Dehar Mines, Mussoorie
Entering this place to drink is considered a big no-no because of numerous mysterious and strange occurrence
Agrasen ki Baoli, New Delhi
Built over the remains of dead soldiers from the Sultanate era, many locals believe their restless souls still terrorize this spot
Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad
Despite being the busiest place of the city, the spirit of a murder convict or lawyer is supposed to haunt the court
Bombay High Court, Mumbai
Situated in the gorgeous Kalka-Shimla railway, people have witnessed the ghost of Britishers and a strange woman here multiple times
Tunnel no. 103, Himachal Pradesh
