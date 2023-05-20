mAY 20, 2023
Top 10 Health Benefits of Eggs
Image : Pexels
Eggs contain all nine essential amino acids - in sufficient amounts - to support effective muscle growth, recovery, and maintenance
Provides proteins
Image : Pexels
Eggs help increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels or good cholesterol, as its commonly known. This is one reason why eggs have been found to have little to no effect on heart disease risk
Improve Good Cholesterol
Eggs contain useful amounts of vitamins A, E, B5, and B12, as well as iron, iodine and phosphorus - all vital nutrients in supporting a healthy, balanced diet
Rich in Nutrients
Image : Pexels
Image : Pexels
Vitamin D plays an important role in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus making it essential for healthy bones and teeth. Vitamin D also promotes the health of muscles and the immune system
Great source of vitamin D
Image : Pexels
The high satiety levels of eggs lead to greater feelings of satisfaction, less hunger, and a lower desire to eat later in the day. It makes you less inclined to reach for that mid-afternoon snack
Helps in weight management
Image : Pexels
Eggs are a rich source of choline providing more than double the amount of choline per 100g than any other commonly eaten food. This makes eggs a highly effective and simple means of meeting your daily nutritional intake
Best dietary source of choline
Image : Pexels
Oily fish is one of the best-known sources of omega-3s, however, for people who avoid or can’t eat fish, eggs are a particularly useful source of these healthy types of fats
Good source of omega 3s
Image : Pexels
Eggs have minerals like vitamin A, vitamin E, and selenium which act as important antioxidants in supporting eye health, and retina function and helping counteract degenerative vision as you age
Beneficial for the eyes
Image : Pexels
Very easy to prepare, eggs are a simple means to increase nutrient intakes for older people, in turn helping to reduce the risk of a wide range of deficiencies and conditions
Boosts healthy aging
Image : Pexels
A balanced diet can go a long way towards supporting stress reduction and better mental health practices – both reducing the impact of symptoms and optimizing greater performance
May support mental health
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.