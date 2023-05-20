Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

lifestyle

mAY 20, 2023

Top 10 Health Benefits of Eggs

Image : Pexels

Eggs contain all nine essential amino acids - in sufficient amounts - to support effective muscle growth, recovery, and maintenance

Provides proteins

Image : Pexels

Eggs help increase high-density lipoprotein (HDL) levels or good cholesterol, as its commonly known. This is one reason why eggs have been found to have little to no effect  on heart disease risk

Improve Good Cholesterol

Eggs contain useful amounts of vitamins A, E, B5, and B12, as well as iron, iodine and phosphorus - all vital nutrients in supporting a healthy, balanced diet

Rich in Nutrients

Image : Pexels

Image : Pexels

Vitamin D plays an important role in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus making it essential for healthy bones and teeth. Vitamin D also promotes the health of muscles and the immune system

Great source of vitamin D

Image : Pexels

The high satiety levels of eggs lead to greater feelings of satisfaction, less hunger, and a lower desire to eat later in the day. It makes you less inclined to reach for that mid-afternoon snack

Helps in weight management

Image : Pexels

Eggs are a rich source of choline providing more than double the amount of choline per 100g than any other commonly eaten food.  This makes eggs a highly effective and simple means of meeting your daily nutritional intake

Best dietary source of choline

Image : Pexels

Oily fish is one of the best-known sources of omega-3s, however, for people who avoid or can’t eat fish, eggs are a particularly useful source of these healthy types of fats

Good source of omega 3s

Image : Pexels

Eggs have minerals like vitamin A, vitamin E, and selenium which act as important antioxidants in supporting eye health, and retina function and helping counteract degenerative vision as you age

Beneficial for the eyes

Image : Pexels

Very easy to prepare, eggs are a simple means to increase nutrient intakes for older people, in turn helping to reduce the risk of a wide range of deficiencies and conditions

Boosts healthy aging

Image : Pexels

A balanced diet can go a long way towards supporting stress reduction and better mental health practices – both reducing the impact of symptoms and optimizing greater performance

May support mental health

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here