"Family time is sacred time and should be protected and respected." - Boyd K. Packer
"The happiest moments of my life have been the few which I have passed at home in the bosom of my family." - Thomas Jefferson
"Family is not an important thing. It's everything." - Michael J. Fox
"In family life, be completely present." - Lao Tzu
"The most important thing in the world is family and love." - John Wooden
"Family is the most important thing in the world." - Princess Diana
"Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life." - Albert Einstein
"The bond that links your true family is not one of blood but of respect and joy in each other's life." - Richard Bach
"A happy family is but an earlier heaven." - George Bernard Shaw
