NOVEMBER 08, 2023

Top 10 heartwarming family time quotes

 "In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony." - Friedrich Nietzsche

"Family time is sacred time and should be protected and respected." - Boyd K. Packer

"The happiest moments of my life have been the few which I have passed at home in the bosom of my family." - Thomas Jefferson

"Family is not an important thing. It's everything." - Michael J. Fox

"In family life, be completely present." - Lao Tzu

"The most important thing in the world is family and love." - John Wooden

"Family is the most important thing in the world." - Princess Diana

"Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life." - Albert Einstein

 "The bond that links your true family is not one of blood but of respect and joy in each other's life." - Richard Bach

 "A happy family is but an earlier heaven." - George Bernard Shaw

