Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle 

Top 10 heartwarming together quotes

November 1, 2023

"Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is a success." - Henry Ford

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." - Helen Keller

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

"Unity is strength; when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved." - Mattie Stepanek

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." - Mahatma Gandhi

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

"We may have different religions, different languages, different colored skin, but we all belong to one human race." - Kofi Annan

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

"Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean." - Ryunosuke Satoro

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

"Great things are done by a series of small things brought together." - Vincent Van Gogh

#7

Image Source: Pexels 

"Great things are done by a series of small things brought together." - Vincent Van Gogh

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Image Source: Pexels 

"Teamwork makes the dream work." - John C. Maxwell

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Image Source: Pexels 

"Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success." - Edward Everett Hale

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here