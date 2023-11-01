Heading 3
Top 10 heartwarming together quotes
November 1, 2023
"Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is a success." - Henry Ford
"Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." - Helen Keller
"Unity is strength; when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved." - Mattie Stepanek
"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." - Mahatma Gandhi
"We may have different religions, different languages, different colored skin, but we all belong to one human race." - Kofi Annan
"Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean." - Ryunosuke Satoro
"Great things are done by a series of small things brought together." - Vincent Van Gogh
"Teamwork makes the dream work." - John C. Maxwell
"Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success." - Edward Everett Hale
