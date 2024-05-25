Top 10 highest currencies in the world 

The US Dollar comes at the 10th position. Reportedly, One USD is equal to Rs 83.47 in India
United States Dollar
Euro takes the 9th position. One Euro is valued as equal to Rs 89.88
Euro
One Swiss Franc is equal to Rs 89.88 in India. It takes the 8th position
Swiss Franc
One Cayman Island Dollar is valued at Rs 100.38 in India. The currency took the 7th spot in the top 10 list
Cayman Island Dollar
The currency takes the 6th position. One British Pound is valued at Rs 104.92 in India
British Pound
It takes the 5th position in the top 10 list. One GIP is equal to Rs 104.92
Gibraltar Pound
One Jordanian Dinar is valued at Rs 117.80 in India. It takes the 4th spot
Jordanian Dinar
One Omani Rial is valued at Rs 216.85. It takes the 3rd spot
Omani Rial
Bahraini Dinar
It stands as the second most valued currency in the world. One Bahraini Dinar is equal to Rs 221.43 in India
The Kuwaiti Dinar is the most valued currency in the world right now. One Kuwaiti Dinar is valued as Rs 271.56 in India
Kuwaiti Dinar
Currency values mentioned in this story are accurate as of 06.05.24 and are subject to fluctuation. The data is curated from Forbes India's list. Few Images used in the story are only for representational purposes