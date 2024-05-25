Heading 3

Top 10 highest currencies in the world 

The US Dollar comes at the 10th position. Reportedly, One USD is equal to Rs 83.47 in India 

United States Dollar

Euro takes the 9th position. One Euro is valued as equal to Rs 89.88 

Euro

One Swiss Franc is equal to Rs 89.88 in India. It takes the 8th position 

Swiss Franc

One Cayman Island Dollar is valued at Rs 100.38 in India. The currency took the 7th spot in the top 10 list

Cayman Island Dollar 

The currency takes the 6th position. One British Pound is valued at Rs 104.92 in India 

British Pound

It takes the 5th position in the top 10 list. One GIP is equal to Rs 104.92 

Gibraltar Pound

One Jordanian Dinar is valued at Rs 117.80 in India. It takes the 4th spot 

Jordanian Dinar

One Omani Rial is valued at Rs 216.85. It takes the 3rd spot 

Omani Rial

Bahraini Dinar

It stands as the second most valued currency in the world. One Bahraini Dinar is equal to Rs 221.43 in India

The Kuwaiti Dinar is the most valued currency in the world right now. One Kuwaiti Dinar is valued as Rs 271.56 in India 

Kuwaiti Dinar

Currency values mentioned in this story are accurate as of 06.05.24 and are subject to fluctuation. The data is curated from Forbes India's list. Few Images used in the story are only for representational purposes

Note

