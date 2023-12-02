Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Travel
DECEMBER 02, 2023
Top 10 historical spots of the UK
Standing for more than 900 years, this place is an iconic landmark of the Commonwealth
The Tower of London
Image: Pixabay
Engraved with beautiful architecture and lavish interiors this is UK’s one of the most beautiful Mediaeval castles
Warwick Castle
Image: Pixabay
Built by Sir Christopher Wren, it's marked as the spot of national celebration
St Paul’s Cathedral
Image: Pexels
Famed as the birthplace of legendary writer William Shakespeare this place is always surrounded by his admirers
Stratford-Upon-Avon
Image: Pixabay
Considered one of the most astonishing places in the world this is an ideal site to visit with your family
Leeds Castle
Image: Pixabay
Spread over 80 Roman miles from the east to west coast of Britain this magnificent structure was marked as UNESCO World Heritage Site
Hadrian's Wall
Image: Pixabay
Evolved between 3,000 BC and 1,600 BC, this ancient stone circle of Stonehenge will take your breath away
Stonehenge
Image: Pexels
Home to the British royal family, your UK tour is incomplete without this palace
Buckingham Palace
Image: Pexels
Also known as Castle Rock and the abode of the Scottish Crown Jewels this is one of most ancient palaces on the earth
Edinburgh Castle
Image: Pexels
Formally titled the Collegiate Church of Saint Peter, this place is notable for many historical royal weddings like the late British monarch Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip and current Prince and Princess of Wales William and Catherine
Westminster Abbey
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.