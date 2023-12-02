Heading 3

DECEMBER 02, 2023

Top 10 historical spots of the UK   

Standing for more than 900 years, this place is an iconic landmark of the Commonwealth 

The Tower of London

Image: Pixabay

Engraved with beautiful architecture and lavish interiors this is UK’s one of the most beautiful Mediaeval castles

Warwick Castle

Image: Pixabay

Built by Sir Christopher Wren, it's marked as the spot of national celebration

St Paul’s Cathedral

Image: Pexels

Famed as the birthplace of legendary writer William Shakespeare this place is always surrounded by his admirers 

Stratford-Upon-Avon

Image: Pixabay

Considered one of the most astonishing places in the world this is an ideal site to visit with your family 

Leeds Castle 

Image: Pixabay

Spread over 80 Roman miles from the east to west coast of Britain this magnificent structure was marked as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Hadrian's Wall

Image: Pixabay

Evolved between 3,000 BC and 1,600 BC, this ancient stone circle of Stonehenge will take your breath away

Stonehenge

Image: Pexels

Home to the British royal family, your UK tour is incomplete without this palace 

Buckingham Palace

Image: Pexels

Also known as Castle Rock and the abode of the Scottish Crown Jewels this is one of most ancient palaces on the earth

Edinburgh Castle

Image: Pexels

Formally titled the Collegiate Church of Saint Peter, this place is notable for many historical royal weddings like the late British monarch Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip and current Prince and Princess of Wales William and Catherine

Westminster Abbey

Image: Pexels

