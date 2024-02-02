Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

Top 10 Indoor games to play

    A classic game where players act out a word or phrase without speaking, while others guess

Charades

Image: Pexels

    Choose from a variety of board games like Scrabble, Monopoly, or Settlers of Catan for a fun and strategic time

 Board Games

Image: Pexels

    Enjoy card games like Poker, Rummy, Uno, or Go Fish for a lively and interactive gaming experience

Card Games

Image: Pexels

 Work on jigsaw puzzles individually or as a group for a relaxing and intellectually stimulating activity

Puzzle Night

Image: Pexels

   Create a list of items to find around the house and challenge friends or family to a scavenger hunt

Indoor Scavenger Hunt

Image: Pexels

Dive into the virtual world with video games that cater to different preferences and skill levels

Video Games

Image: Pexels

    Get active indoors with the classic game of Twister, where players place their hands and feet on colored circles

Twister

Image: Pexels

 Sing your heart out with a karaoke setup, either with a machine or using online platforms

Karaoke Night

Image: Pexels

    Set up a table tennis or ping pong game for fast-paced, competitive fun

Table Tennis or Ping Pong

Image: Pexels

     Host a trivia night with questions from various categories to test everyone's knowledge and have a great time together

 Trivia Night

Image: Pexels

