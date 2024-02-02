Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 2, 2024
Top 10 Indoor games to play
A classic game where players act out a word or phrase without speaking, while others guess
Charades
Image: Pexels
Choose from a variety of board games like Scrabble, Monopoly, or Settlers of Catan for a fun and strategic time
Board Games
Image: Pexels
Enjoy card games like Poker, Rummy, Uno, or Go Fish for a lively and interactive gaming experience
Card Games
Image: Pexels
Work on jigsaw puzzles individually or as a group for a relaxing and intellectually stimulating activity
Puzzle Night
Image: Pexels
Create a list of items to find around the house and challenge friends or family to a scavenger hunt
Indoor Scavenger Hunt
Image: Pexels
Dive into the virtual world with video games that cater to different preferences and skill levels
Video Games
Image: Pexels
Get active indoors with the classic game of Twister, where players place their hands and feet on colored circles
Twister
Image: Pexels
Sing your heart out with a karaoke setup, either with a machine or using online platforms
Karaoke Night
Image: Pexels
Set up a table tennis or ping pong game for fast-paced, competitive fun
Table Tennis or Ping Pong
Image: Pexels
Host a trivia night with questions from various categories to test everyone's knowledge and have a great time together
Trivia Night
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.