Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 21, 2023

Top 10 Instagram caption for Capricorn

Saturn is my manager 

#1

Image: Pexels

I’m a Capricorn, I came here to get mannish

#2

Image: Pexels

Ambition is in my veins #capricorn 

#3

Image: Pexels

Focused and fierce just like a true Capricorn 

#4

Image: Pexels

My capricorn soul is strong and bold

#5

Image: Pexels

Capricorns are born to conquer 

#6

Image: Pexels

This innocent goat can be dangerous too #capricorn 

#7

Image: Pexels

Ambition is my middle name 

#8

Image: Pexels

Thriving for success 

#9

Image: Pexels

Channeling my inner goat #capricornvibes 

#10

Image: Pexels

