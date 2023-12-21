Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 21, 2023
Top 10 Instagram caption for Capricorn
Saturn is my manager
#1
Image: Pexels
I’m a Capricorn, I came here to get mannish
#2
Image: Pexels
Ambition is in my veins #capricorn
#3
Image: Pexels
Focused and fierce just like a true Capricorn
#4
Image: Pexels
My capricorn soul is strong and bold
#5
Image: Pexels
Capricorns are born to conquer
#6
Image: Pexels
This innocent goat can be dangerous too #capricorn
#7
Image: Pexels
Ambition is my middle name
#8
Image: Pexels
Thriving for success
Image: Pexels
Channeling my inner goat #capricornvibes
#10
Image: Pexels
