Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 15, 2023
Top 10 Instagram caption for Libra
Sprinkle some Libra magic
#1
Balancing is my art
#2
Keeping it balanced, always
#3
Let’s kick things off with a bit of a balance
#4
These scales will never let you down
#5
Keep calm and seek balance
#6
Balance is my essence
#7
In a world of chaos, I love being a peace loving Libra
#8
Fierce and free just like a true Libra
#9
Beauty and balance with every step
#10
