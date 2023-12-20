Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 20, 2023
Top 10 Instagram captions for Gemini
Authentically two-faced
#1
Image: Pexels
Shining with my dual personality #Gemini
#2
Image: Pexels
For Geminis everyday is a fun party
#3
Image: Pexels
Born to be versatile #Gemini
#4
Image: Pexels
Starving for adventure
#5
Image: Pexels
Love to be a Gemini
#6
Image: Pexels
Energy is my middle name #Geminivibes
#7
Image: Pexels
At least both of my faces are stunning
#8
Image: Pexels
Geminis are pure gem
#9
Image: Pexels
Twining with myself #Gemini
#10
Image: Pexels
