Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 20, 2023

Top 10 Instagram captions for Gemini

Authentically two-faced 

#1

Image: Pexels

Shining with my dual personality #Gemini

#2

Image: Pexels

For Geminis everyday is a fun party 

#3

Image: Pexels

Born to be versatile #Gemini 

#4

Image: Pexels

Starving for adventure 

#5

Image: Pexels

Love to be a Gemini 

#6

Image: Pexels

Energy is my middle name #Geminivibes

#7

Image: Pexels

At least both of my faces are stunning 

#8

Image: Pexels

Geminis are pure gem 

#9

Image: Pexels

Twining with myself #Gemini

#10

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here